21 epic day trips from Rotterdam: the ultimate guide

Rotterdam — a city where everyone loves to rave about the quirky new-age architecture, its multicultural quotient, and the resilience and ‘realness’ of the Rotterdammers.

But living in a city you love should not stop you from exploring places around it, because you never know what you’ll find. Here are the 21 best day trips you can take from Rotterdam!

Day trips less than 30-minutes from Rotterdam

1. Delft: a city steeped in history

Delft is one of the most easily accessible day trip destinations from Rotterdam. Don’t be fooled by its seeming similarity to other Dutch towns — Delft really is something special.

Delft is a quintessential Dutch town. Image: Pixabay

The city has a lot to offer to people who are looking for a bit of history (after all, it is the place where Willem van Oranje was shot), a bit of old Dutch architecture, and a whole lot of fun.

There are plenty of things you can do for free, making it the perfect day trip destination for those trying to travel on a budget. You can even cycle (or walk) here from Rotterdam to save some extra cash! 🤑

🚗 Travel time by car: 25 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 11 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Oude & Nieuwe Kerk (churches), Prinsenhof, Oostport

2. Dordrecht: the oldest city in Holland

Did you know that Dordrecht is the oldest city in Holland? (Yes, Holland, not the Netherlands). It’s also actually the fifth largest city in the province of South Holland — but still has that typical Dutch small-city charm.

The historic centre of Dordrecht. Image: Depositphotos

You’ll find quintessentially Dutch things here, from long winding canals and row houses, to interesting monuments and museums giving testament to the prosperous history of this city on the water. There’s plenty to explore on your day trip to Dordrecht.

🚗 Travel time by car: 30 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 15 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Grote Kerk (church), Dordrechts Museum, Het Hof van Nederland

3. De Biesbosch: one of Europe’s largest freshwater tidal wetlands

Located just outside of Dordrecht, De Biesbosch is one of the Netherlands’ biggest national parks.

The park is basically a freshwater delta that is made up of 8,000 hectares of small streams and rivers — and one of few freshwater tidal wetlands in the world.

Sit back and watch how the sun sets over the national park. Image: Depositphotos

You’ll find hundreds of bird species, including kingfishers, ospreys, and wild-taled eagles, as well as De Biesbosch’s icon — the beaver. Discover the park on foot or by bike, or inspect the wildlife up close in a canoe.

🚗 Travel time by car: 30 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Try and count how many different wildlife species you can spot!

4. Schiedam: the gin capital of the world

Have you ever taken a day trip to Schiedam from Rotterdam? Not yet? That is hard to believe because it is one of the easiest to get to and the closest places to visit from the city!

Schiedam is also home to the world’s tallest windmill De Noord! Image: Depositphotos

If you just hop on the green, yellow, or red metro line at Beurs, you’ll reach Schiedam centrum in about 15 minutes! The town has some of the best windmills, and it’s the gin capital of the world. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

🚗 Travel time by car: 17 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 5 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: De Noord windmill, National Jenever Museum, Stedelijk Museum Schiedam

5. Plaswijckpark: Rotterdam’s backyard

Another fun day trip from Rotterdam option can be found pretty much right here on the outskirts of the city and is guaranteed to be one of the best places to spend a day with your family. It’s on the very edge of Rotterdam North — so it’s very easy to reach.

Founded in 1923, Plaswijckpark has evolved into one of the most fun dagje uit activities when the sun is shining.

While this small-scale amusement park doesn’t have the extravagance of Efteling, it does have everything you need to make sure it’s an interesting day for you and your little ones.

🚗 Travel time by car: 13 minutes

🚆 Travel time by public transport: 25 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Just let your children pick the attraction they love the most!

Day trips less than one hour from Rotterdam

6. Hoek van Holland: Rotterdam’s very own beach

Hoek van Holland is technically part of the Rotterdam municipality. However, the vibe couldn’t be more different from the one in the city itself. Think cute coastal town with a vast beach, amazing sand dunes, and beach bars and clubs to enjoy a drink or two.

Stroll along the beach and enjoy the pretty views. Image: Jana Vondráčková

It’s a great place to come unwind and escape the busyness of day-to-day city life. Take your fiets with you and cycle around to get a proper taste of the area. Hoek van Holland is also a great day-trip destination for a little hike or nature walk.

🚗 Travel time by car: 31 minutes

🚆 Travel time by public transport: 58 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Just grab a drink in one of the bars and enjoy the scenic views

7. Kinderdijk: the iconic windmill park

Who doesn’t have windmills on their list of things to see in the Netherlands? Well, Kinderdijk is the perfect place to go to to check this item off that list.

Could it be more idyllic? Image: Depositphotos

Windmill parks have long existed in the Netherlands to harness sustainable energy — and Kinderdijk is one of the two most well-known parks in the country, with thousands of visitors flocking to the site every year.

A lot of people debate on whether it’s better than Zaanse Schans (as did we), so why don’t you do a little day trip from Rotterdam and find out for yourself?

🚗 Travel time by car: 32 minutes

🚆 Travel time by public transport: 58 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Nederwaard Museum Mill, Blokweer Museum Mill

8. The Hague and Scheveningen: a great summer getaway

No list of day trips from Rotterdam is complete without a mention of The Hague. A city known for embassies and government buildings, the political capital of the Netherlands is just a stone’s throw away from Rotterdam.

A quick day trip to The Hague from Rotterdam will let you see all the main sights. Image: Depositphotos

Want to see not only The Hague but the entire Netherlands in one day? Dat kan. The interactive miniature park Madurodam will give you a small taste of a country that is already arguably rather small and let you immerse yourself in the history and culture of the lowlands.

If the sun is shining, make sure to pack your swimsuits! Scheveningen is one of the best beaches in the Netherlands and you don’t want to miss it.

Stroll along the busy pier and gaze out into the sea on a warm day, or enjoy some of the other free things The Hague has to offer.

Stroll around the Scheveningen pier. Image: Depositphotos

If you’re interested in the underwater world, visit Sea Life, a huge aquarium where you can learn about 150 different species of fish they have in there.

🚗 Travel time by car: 24 minutes to The Hague Central Station, 31 minutes to Scheveningen

🚆 Travel time by public transport: 29 minutes to The Hague Central Station, 50 minutes to Scheveningen

⭐ Don’t miss: The Mauritshuis, Binnenhof, The Peace Palace, Sea Life, Madurodam, Scheveningen Pier

9. Voorlinden: the famous museum in Wassenaar

A really interesting day trip you can take from Rotterdam is to Museum Voorlinden — a contemporary art museum which is surrounded by beautiful forests, a carefully landscaped garden, a restaurant, and amazing art to really open up your mind.

Like with any other museum, there are permanent as well as temporary exhibitions. You can easily get to this stunning area by car or by public transport. Simply head to the museum’s website for all the practical information you’ll need to get there.

🚗 Travel time by car: 34 minutes

🚆 Travel time by public transport: 1 hour and 7 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Swimming Pool by Leandro Erlich

10. Leiden: the city of arts and sciences

We have a personal bias when telling you about this cosy student town (after all, it is our headquarters), but Leiden truly has a lot to offer to its visitors.

This quintessential Dutch town is packed with great museums, such as the Naturalis, the National Museum of Antiquities, and the Volkenkunde Museum, just to name a few!

One visit to Leiden will leave you wanting for more. Image: Depositphotos

You can also sign up for the Rembrandt Experience, a specially curated route to learn about all things Rembrandt from times when he lived in Leiden.

READ MORE | A local’s guide to Leiden: the best places to eat, drink, and shop

If you’re more into innovation and entrepreneurship, check out PLNT Leiden (our home base with a killer rooftop with chickens).

🚗 Travel time by car: 35 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 34 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Hortus Botanicus, Naturalis, Molenmuseum De Valk

11. Keukenhof: the Garden of Europe

Thousands of tourists always flock to the Netherlands to experience the famous tulip season — and what better place to do this than the famous Keukenhof, one of the largest flower gardens in the world?

Beautiful fields filled with thousands of colourful bulbs are a real treat for the eye, and should not be missed by anyone! If you’re more of a budget traveller, there are also countless tulip fields around Keukenhof that you can enjoy for free.

🚗 Travel time by car: 53 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 1 hour and 10 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: It’s not just Keukenhof — you’ll find countless beautiful flower fields in this region

12. Gouda: home of the delightful cheese

If you’re looking for a day trip from Rotterdam that even the Wikipedia page recommends, then Gouda is the place for you.

The city is famous for various things like its cheese (of course you’ve heard of Gouda, the cheese!) and its amazing Dutch architecture.

The famous Gouda cheese market. Image: Depositphotos

The city is easily reachable by car or public transport and if you’re feeling particularly fit, you can even hop on a bike for one and a half hours and you’re there!

Go to the Gouda cheese market and relish in one of the Dutch addictions or wander around the city centre and explore the Sint Janskerk and the famous city hall. Gouda also has plenty of other gorgeous buildings.

🚗 Travel time by car: 30 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 18 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Gouda Cheese Market, Sint-Janskerk (church), Gouda Town Hall

13. Utrecht: the city of literature

The city that is the hardest to pronounce, Utrecht is your perfect getaway if you are tired of visiting crowded tourist places.

We like to call it mini Amsterdam — Utrecht is a great alternative for those wanting to sail along canals, ride through small Dutch streets, and enjoy a drink on the terraces without the hustle and bustle of the capital.

Utrecht — the UNESCO City of Literature. Image: Depositphotos

The city has been dubbed the UNESCO City of Literature and spoken word events and book readings happen almost daily. On top of that, Utrecht has the iconic Dom Tower with amazing views. It’s currently under renovation but you can still go inside.

Venture outside the city and head to one of the Netherland’s iconic castles, the neo-gothic De Haar. The oldest building dates back to the 14th century and the castle gardens stretch out for acres and host a number of events throughout the year.

🚗 Travel time by car: 57 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 36 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: The Dom Tower, Rietveld Schröder House, Hoog Catharijne

14. Amsterdam: the famous Dutch capital

Aah, good ol’ Amsterdam! A city that’s on everyone’s “Dutch cities to visit” list, the capital has evolved into a top tourist destination. It is a burgeoning city that continues to grow, attracting tourists, Dutchies, and expats alike.

Visit the capital in all its glory. Image: Depositphotos

Take a ride around the city on a boat, visit the many museums (such as the Van Gogh museum or the Rijksmuseum), check out the botanical gardens, or enjoy one of the many parks. There are so many things to do in Amsterdam!

Discover the best coffeeshops (of course, following the rules for smoking weed) and ease those munchies in one of the many great restaurants in Amsterdam.

🚗 Travel time by car: 1 hour and 1 minute

🚆 Travel time by train: 41 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: ARTIS Royal Zoo, Anne Frank House, Albert Cuyp Market, Zuid-Kennemerland National Park

15. Tilburg: city with a hip urban scene

Tilburg may be small, but it sure is a dynamic day trip destination. The city is known for repurposing its old buildings in the edgiest ways — like the LocHal, an old industrial locomotive hall turned into one of the best libraries in the world.

Whether you’re after cultural experiences, like festivals and museums (it has three great ones!), lush nature walks, or even a longer staycation, Tilburg has it all.

Our personal tip? Rent an e-scooter and discover Tilburg’s magical murals — you’ll never look at graffiti the same.

End your day with a cocktail at the Doloris rooftop bar or add an extra fun factor to your day trip from Rotterdam by experiencing their out-of-this-world maze.

Not your thing? Venture to the largest wildlife zoo in the Benelux, the Safaripark Beekse Bergen. It’s open all year round and easily explored by boat, bus, your own car, or even on foot.

🚗 Travel time by car: 1 hour and 17 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 38 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: LocHal, Spoorpark, Spoorzone, Textielmuseum

16. Efteling: a fairytale paradise

Who loves a good fairy tale? 🙋‍♀️ If you do, then Efteling is the place for you. This popular theme park is centred around well-known fairy tales with plenty of activities on offer, whether you have kids — or you’re just a child at heart yourself.

Efteling — a land of hopes and dreams. Image: Depositphotos

Ride the roller coasters, enjoy theatre performances, or try out the 18-hole golf course! Efteling also has its very own holiday resort, so you could always turn it into a weekend trip.

🚗 Travel time by car: 1 hour and 2 minutes

🚆 Travel time by public transport: 1 hour and 27 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: The Fairytale Forest, Baron 1898

Day trips over an hour from Rotterdam

17. Oosterschelde: Netherlands’ largest national park

The largest national park in the Netherlands is just an hour-long drive away from Rotterdam!

Netherland’s largest national park is just an hour away from Rotterdam. Image: Luka Peternel/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

What makes it so special? Every time you visit, it will look completely different because of the changing tides. Even better, the park is home to various animals and plants, making it a place no nature-lover should miss.

Oosterchelde has cruises to take you around as well as plenty of walking trails — so get out your hiking boots, there’s a whole lot for you to explore. You might even spot some porpoises out in the waters if you’re lucky!

🚗 Travel time by car: 1 hour and 12 minutes

18. Hoge Veluwe: a national park in the east of the Netherlands

Hoge Veluwe is one of the largest continuous nature reserves in the country. It has a varied topography with everything from lush green forests to high sand dunes and is home to a diverse collection of flora and fauna.

Hoge Veluwe is definitely worth exploring. Image: Depositphotos

As you would expect, the place has a great infrastructure for cyclists. Drive to one of the entrances at Otterlo, Hoenderloo, or Schaarsbergen, and then make your way through the park with your bike.

🚗 Travel time by car: 1 hour and 17 minutes

🚆 Travel time by public transport: 2 hours and 3 minutes

19. Nijmegen: the oldest city in the Netherlands

A city whose history goes back over 2,000 years, Nijmegen is definitely one of the most unique destinations for a day trip from Rotterdam.

Beautiful Nijmegen at sunset. Image: Depositphotos

Follow the traces of the Romans or savour a walk through one of the local vineyards (with smalls break to also enjoy this drink, of course). 🍷

If you’re more into trendy boutique shops, Nijmegen has that too! After a long afternoon of shopping, head to the Kronenburgerpark to relax or take in some views of the city from the popular Waalkade.

🚗 Travel time by car: 1 hour and 26 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 1 hour and 42 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Stevenskerk, Kronenburgerpark, Rivierpark, Waalkade

20. Maastricht: a place to see medieval monuments

A popular student city, Maastricht is located on the southernmost edge of the lowlands. It’s a great day trip destination with cute cobbled streets, medieval monuments, and pretty parks.

A cruise on the Maas river is a great way to spend a sunny afternoon. Image: Depositphotos

From a Roman settlement, to a medieval centre of religion, to a thriving cultural hub, the capital of Limburg has plenty to offer, whether it’s architecture, great food, or tranquil nature spots.

READ MORE | A day trip to Maastricht: what to see, do, and eat

Enjoy a cruise on the river Maas or discover the famous caves of Mount Saint Peter from the 13th century.

🚗 Travel time by car: 2 hours and 17 minutes

🚆 Travel time by train: 2 hours and 16 minutes

⭐ Don’t miss: Vrijthof, Wyck, Helpoort, Maastricht caves

21. Belgium: a roadtrip to the neighbour

Looking for a quick road trip outside of the Netherlands for a day? The great thing about living in a small country with good infrastructure is that you can easily visit the neighbours.

Antwerp is just one of Belgium’s pretty towns and cities. Image: Depositphotos

Belgium is famous for great waffles, refreshing beer, and of course the chocolate! Whether it’s Antwerp, Mechelen, or Brugge, they is number of beautiful towns to choose from.

The best part? They are all just a short drive from Rotterdam — and easy to get to by bus or train as well, especially if you travel with Thalys. Some other cities you shouldn’t miss include, of course, Ghent and Brussels.

Mechelen: 🚗 1 hour and 37 minutes, 🚆 1 hour and 8 minutes

Antwerp: 🚗 1 hour and 50 minutes, 🚆 32 minutes

Ghent: 🚗 2 hours and 5 minutes, 🚆 1 hour and 35 minutes

Brugge: 🚗 2 hours and 22 minutes, 🚆 2 hours and 3 minutes

Brussels: 🚗 2 hours and 28 minutes, 🚆 1 hour and 21 minutes

How to get around the Netherlands for day trips

Wondering how to get to all these epic day trip destinations from Rotterdam? With the country’s great infrastructure, you’ve got multiple options:

Going with OV — the Dutch public transport system

One of the easiest ways to get around the Netherlands and tackle distances that aren’t manageable by bike is public transport. The majority of Dutch cities have trains, trams, buses, and some even have metro and ferries.

A great option is to get a day ticket which sometimes combines travel to a particular destination with for example a visit to an attraction or a meal.

Another great way to travel is with an OV chip card. Simply top up your balance and use the card on all forms of public transport. With a personal OV chip card, you may even be able to snag some extra discounts.

Driving around Dutch cities, towns, and national parks

For places that are a bit further away and not easily accessible by public transport (such as many of the Netherlands’ nature spots), a car might be your best bet.

You can make use of one of the five major car rental companies — Avis Budget, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Europcar, Hertz, and Sixt — or see what other options are out there. Perhaps you can even carpool!

Though be aware, for certain destinations, going by public transport or bike is actually faster than going by car.

Hop on your bike and explore Rotterdam’s surroundings

No article about day trips from Rotterdam would be complete without mentioning the good ol’ fiets — and with good reason.

Cycling is the cheapest way to get around most Dutch cities and villages and it ensures the true Dutch experience. If you have extra time and want to get some fitness in, head to places like Delft, Hoek van Holland, or Kinderdijk by bike.

Don’t have your own? Geen probleem! With a personal OV chip card, you can pick up an OV-fiets from one of the many Netherlands’ train stations and rent it for a few hours at a time. Rotterdam also has a wide range of shared e-bikes and scooters.

Day trips from Rotterdam: frequently asked questions

If you don’t feel like traveling far, there are also plenty of fun and free things to do in Rotterdam itself, as well as hidden gems and little nature escapes to keep you busy for the day.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in April 2019 and was fully updated in May 2022 for your reading pleasure. The article was a team effort between Jana Vondráčková and Kavana Desai.