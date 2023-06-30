Oh hell nee! Overbidding on Dutch rental properties is becoming more popular

The scramble to rent in the Netherlands has just reached a whole new level of frustration. Why? More and more people are now overbidding on rent in order to improve their chances of receiving an acceptance email. 🤦‍♀️

The housing crisis in the Netherlands has reached a whole new circle of hell. It’s now become more common for people looking to rent an apartment to participate in bidding wars, especially in the compact Randstad area, reports the NOS.

Yes, that’s right. People are overbidding, not to buy a home — but just to rent one.

So, if you fall in love with a place (or let’s be real, think that it’ll do…) in Amsterdam or The Hague, not only must you be super fast in expressing interest, but also be prepared to face other desperate competitors that are willing to flash their wallets.

Overbidding, bribery, stalking…

Why does the Dutch housing crisis just keep getting worse? At the moment, fewer and fewer landlords want to rent out their property in the Netherlands, and so the supply of rentals just keeps going down.