Oh hell nee! Overbidding on Dutch rental properties is becoming more popular

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Photo-of-houses-for-rent-in-Amsterdam-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/264752462/stock-photo-dutch-for-rent-sign-on.html

The scramble to rent in the Netherlands has just reached a whole new level of frustration. Why? More and more people are now overbidding on rent in order to improve their chances of receiving an acceptance email. 🤦‍♀️

The housing crisis in the Netherlands has reached a whole new circle of hell. It’s now become more common for people looking to rent an apartment to participate in bidding wars, especially in the compact Randstad area, reports the NOS.

Yes, that’s right. People are overbidding, not to buy a home — but just to rent one. 

So, if you fall in love with a place (or let’s be real, think that it’ll do…) in Amsterdam or The Hague, not only must you be super fast in expressing interest, but also be prepared to face other desperate competitors that are willing to flash their wallets.

Overbidding, bribery, stalking… 

Why does the Dutch housing crisis just keep getting worse? At the moment, fewer and fewer landlords want to rent out their property in the Netherlands, and so the supply of rentals just keeps going down.

Due to the recently increased wealth tax on rental properties and the incoming maximum on rents next year, many landlords would rather sell than lose out on the extra cash. 

And when you thought it couldn’t get worse, rental agencies are now reporting that prospective tenants are offering bribes of up to €5,000. 

READ MORE | 5 things to know about the Dutch student housing crisis

If you think that’s crazy, it gets worse. Some desperate tenants have resorted to stalking employees on social media and asking for special treatment. 

A bit of hope

Thank goodness, there’s some hope. In a stand against this behaviour, one rental agency, Vesteda, has cut off anyone trying to get special treatment by using these methods, reports the NOS

Let’s hope that other rental agencies take a similar stance and follow suit. 

What have been your experiences trying to rent a home these last few years? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #28: Not tip (and not need to)
Next article
Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Changing your gender on your passport? Amsterdam wants to pay the bill

Amsterdam’s city council is stepping up its game, showing some love and solidarity towards our transgender and nonbinary friends. How?...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Changing your gender on your passport? Amsterdam wants to pay the bill

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Amsterdam’s city council is stepping up its game, showing some love and solidarity towards our transgender and nonbinary friends. How? The municipality wants to...

American news site calls Rotterdam Centraal Station the largest in… Amsterdam?

Simone Jacobs - 0
You know how when you make a mistake, and you hope no one sees it? Well, someone at Yahoo News wasn’t so lucky. In...

Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 1
You can't possibly be in the Netherlands and not hear, or personally sprinkle, some complaints about the NS. Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.