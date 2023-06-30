Changing your gender on your passport? Amsterdam wants to pay the bill

Amsterdam’s city council is stepping up its game, showing some love and solidarity towards our transgender and nonbinary friends. How? The municipality wants to reimburse the costs of changing one’s gender on their passport. 

The majority of Amsterdam city council members are in favour of paying the costs for changing someone’s gender on an identity document such as a passport or driving license.

This move would help accommodate transgender and non-binary people while a law to make the process easier continues to be postponed.

So far, no news has been released on whether the motion has passed.

How it would work

Changing one’s gender on official documents can be a real emotional and financial struggle: a new passport costs around €60, and a driving license costs around €44.

But on top of that, you also need an expert statement from a doctor, which can often cost more than €200.

For this reason, the Amsterdam city council wants to lend a helping hand. If the motion passes, they will offer to reimburse some of the expenses involved in this process. 

That’s right, Amsterdam is making sure nobody gets left behind on their journey of self-identification.

Amsterdam is not the first

While we applaud the city’s progressive stance, let’s remember that other municipalities have been blazing a trail of their own. 

Cities such as Nijmegen, Rotterdam, and Utrecht have already been twirling in the reimbursement parade. Amsterdam is just hoping to join the party!

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the significance of this positive step. By offering financial support for gender changes on passports, Amsterdam affirms transgender and nonbinary people’s rights and creates an inclusivity atmosphere.

In the words of GroenLinks council member Yasmine Bentoumya to Het Parool, “The correct gender registration can prevent unnecessarily painful or unsafe situations. There shouldn’t be a price tag on this.”

We firmly believe that everyone should be free to live authentically and be recognised for who they truly are. Kudos to the Amsterdam city council for trying to make it happen!

Have you tried to change your gender in official documents? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!

Júlia was born in Brazil, but she's been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands.

