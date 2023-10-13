Strip down for Schiphol! Here’s why Amsterdam Airport is asking travellers to dress scarcely

Why is it that Schiphol has instructed passengers to arrive at their airport wearing as little clothes as possible? Because there are too many people.

That’s right — the next two weeks are predicted to be jam-packed since the autumn holidays will have people jet-setting every which way.

The estimated amount of passengers is a considerable 3.3 million — that’s 25% more than it was this time last year, RTL Nieuws reports.

Airport style tips

In order to bustle people through the security process faster, Schiphol has advised travellers to cut down on their clothes.

Yup. A page with their clothing tips suggests steering clear of high shoes and hoodies in spite of the current sweater weather since both of those articles need to be removed before security.

If you don’t want to hold up the queue, the airport also suggests scrapping the belt, asking whether it really is “an essential part of your look”. 🤔

Instead, they would rather we opt for some loose-fitted, “thin” clothing, like sweatpants or leggings, paired with “a nice shirt”. 🎽

Almost as busy as last summer

Remember that infamous summer of 2022, which featured airport queues so big people were piled outside of the doors?

Apparently, the peak travel days during this holiday season will garner similar numbers, with more than 70,000 passengers expected to depart on Schiphol’s busiest days.

In light of this, the personnel ask that travellers arrive “not too early” but also “not too late” and that we do our best to check in online in advance.

