Here’s why flying from Schiphol may soon become EVEN MORE expensive

Schiphol is having a glow-up, investing more money into the improvement of staff, maintenance, and renewals. The only catch? Ticket prices will likely skyrocket as a consequence. 😬

Projections predict that the Amsterdam-based airport will be jam-packed with between 60 and 64 million travellers this year. However, the airport is built to support fewer people — hence why it needs to be renovated in order to allow for newcomers, NU.nl reports.

The dream of a new Schiphol

Interim CEO Ruud Sondag and financial CEO Robert Carsouw discussed their vision for how they will reinvent Schiphol during a recent press conference.

Apparently, the lack of staff was to thank for the infamous queueing times at Schiphol. But that is about to change.

The goal is to increase the size of luggage cellars, and hire more personnel — including 1,050 new security guards thus far.

Upgrading at what price?

If this all sounds too good to be true, that’s because, well, it kind of is. Now that staff salaries will be increased, so will the prices of flights. 🥲

Not only that, but airport charges will creep up by tens of percents over the next few years — something the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) deems “not unreasonable”, in spite of the airlines protesting.

Meanwhile, CEO Sondag insists that the price increase is proportional to the airport’s improvement in quality, dismissing the costly side effects as a “logical consequence”. No such thing as a free lunch, right?

Do you believe Schiphol’s new plan is worth it? Share your thoughts in the comments below!