Amsterdam Zuid will have to go two weeks with no trains, and fewer for Schiphol

Due to track work, no NS trains will run to and from Amsterdam Zuid between November 13 and 27. Those looking to commute to Schiphol Airport during that period will also see fewer to no trains operating.

As a result, folks will have to find alternative transportation options to get around the area during those two weeks, so in other words, 9292 to the rescue! 🚂

15 dagen geen treinen naar Amsterdam Zuid en minder treinen naar Schiphol vanwege werkzaamheden ProRail. https://t.co/iPpsOniI46 — NS online (@NS_online) November 3, 2022 Translation: No trains to Amsterdam South for 15 days and fewer trains to Schiphol due to ProRail work.



The alternative options

Those who need to travel to one of the two stations can make a detour via Amsterdam Centraal. From there, you can take the metro to Amsterdam Zuid or a train that goes to Schiphol.

The metro lines in Amsterdam that you should look out for are 50, 51, and 52. For any unknowing internationals, you can use your NS train ticket to travel. 🎟️

During that period, the NS also plans to use extra trains on weekdays between Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol, and Utrecht Centraal. Direct trains between Rotterdam and the airport will continue to run as normal.

International trains also affected

Alas, those travelling abroad by international train will also fall victim to some disruptions.

From November 13 to 27, the train to and from Brussels won’t go further than Rotterdam Centraal, writes RTL Nieuws.

And due to international train traffic, the Thalys, Eurostar, and the train to and from Berlin will have a change in departure and arrival times to and from Amsterdam Centraal.

The NS advises travellers to keep an eye on the NS app before departing on their train, as track changes, detours, and extra travel time can take place at any minute.

Not just that, but people should expect extra crowds on the trains and at stations.

