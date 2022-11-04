Amsterdam Zuid will have to go two weeks with no trains, and fewer for Schiphol

FeaturedNewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
passenger-train-amersfoort-railway-station-netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/passenger-train-amersfoort-railway-station-netherlands_15250379.htm#query=dutch%20trains&position=38&from_view=search

Due to track work, no NS trains will run to and from Amsterdam Zuid between November 13 and 27. Those looking to commute to Schiphol Airport during that period will also see fewer to no trains operating.

As a result, folks will have to find alternative transportation options to get around the area during those two weeks, so in other words, 9292 to the rescue! 🚂

Translation: No trains to Amsterdam South for 15 days and fewer trains to Schiphol due to ProRail work.

The alternative options

Those who need to travel to one of the two stations can make a detour via Amsterdam Centraal. From there, you can take the metro to Amsterdam Zuid or a train that goes to Schiphol.

The metro lines in Amsterdam that you should look out for are 50, 51, and 52. For any unknowing internationals, you can use your NS train ticket to travel. 🎟️

READ MORE | The NS has a new CEO, and he wants to start as a train conductor

During that period, the NS also plans to use extra trains on weekdays between Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol, and Utrecht Centraal. Direct trains between Rotterdam and the airport will continue to run as normal.

International trains also affected

Alas, those travelling abroad by international train will also fall victim to some disruptions.

From November 13 to 27, the train to and from Brussels won’t go further than Rotterdam Centraal, writes RTL Nieuws.

And due to international train traffic, the Thalys, Eurostar, and the train to and from Berlin will have a change in departure and arrival times to and from Amsterdam Centraal.

READ MORE | NS decides train tickets aren’t expensive enough, price rise on the way

The NS advises travellers to keep an eye on the NS app before departing on their train, as track changes, detours, and extra travel time can take place at any minute. 

Not just that, but people should expect extra crowds on the trains and at stations. 

Will you be travelling by train during that period? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
New Year’s Eve fireworks in the Netherlands: which city is doing what?
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

New Year’s Eve fireworks in the Netherlands: which city is doing what?

There’s no New Year’s Eve without fireworks, and the Netherlands rarely disappoints in that area. From Groningen in the north,...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

New Year’s Eve fireworks in the Netherlands: which city is doing what?

Juni Moltubak - 0
There’s no New Year’s Eve without fireworks, and the Netherlands rarely disappoints in that area. From Groningen in the north, to Maastricht in the...

Where are the ‘I amsterdam’ letters? The complete selfie guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 2
Here's a riddle for you: what weighs 250 kilos, is two metres high, and features in around 6000 selfies a day? The I amsterdam...

NS decides train tickets aren’t expensive enough, price rise on the way

Mihály Droppa - 0
If you think Dutch ticket prices are already way too high, we have news for you: NS is about to get even more expensive...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X