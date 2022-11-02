The NS has a new CEO, and he wants to start as a train conductor

As of yesterday, Wouter Koolmees was appointed as the NS’s new bossman — and (get this), he wants to kick off his days on the job doing the work of a train conductor! 🚂

Koolmees, who was previously Minister of Social Affairs, will remain CEO of the Dutch railway company for the next four years.

In an effort to learn, first-hand, what his struggling employees experience on a daily basis, he’ll receive schooling to be a train conductor, writes RTL Nieuws.

Wouter Koolmees D66 is nog niet eens officieel begonnen bij de NS of de treinen komen massaal stil te staan. Net zo als bij Schiphol wordt dit door ons kabinet bewust gecreëerd. Chaos, chaos en nog eens chaos is wat D66 creëert in opdracht van het WEF En dit is nog maar het begin — John (@Doemaargewoon3) October 31, 2022 Translation: Wouter Koolmees D66 has not even officially started at the NS when the trains come to a standstill en masse. Just like at Schiphol, this is consciously created by our cabinet. Chaos, chaos, and more chaos are what D66 creates on behalf of the WEF, and this is just the beginning.



Koolmees might’ve won the title as the NS’s new CEO, but not every customer is happy about it.

NS employees don’t feel heard

In light of the many (and we mean MANY) problems that the NS has been facing lately, the company uses fewer and shorter trains.

As a result, people in the Netherlands are boarding more jam-packed intercities and sprinters, with little room to sit and stand.

One particular cause of this is the fact that NS employees feel as though they’re not being listened to, ergo coming to a solution for the train crisis grows more difficult.

Luckily, the new CEO plans to tackle this issue. “That is a serious signal, which I have to work with”, Koolmees told Op1 last night.

A step towards a solution to train failures

NS announced that they plan to deploy office workers on trains as assistant conductors, and in the evenings, bring in private security guards to ease the work of the conductors.

By doing so, they hope to prevent more train failures.

In addition, the NS recently made more train cutbacks on 22 intercity and 20 sprinter routes across the lowlands.

Alas, woners will continue to face restricted train timetables, as the NS plans to start operating even fewer trains on a number of routes from next week onwards.

