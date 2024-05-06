You don’t have to wait much longer to strip down and get gnarly in the centre of Rotterdam. RiF010, the world’s first surf pool in the middle of a city, will be filled with water today!

It’s been a few years in the making, but the construction of the surfing lake by the famous Food Hall is on track for its July opening, the AD reports.

RiF010 might be the first surf experience of its kind, but you can also bodyboard, dive, paddle board, canoe and (because it’s the Netherlands) even CYCLE. 🌊

How long till surf’s up?

Filling the tub will take around five days. But you’ll have to wait a few months before making a splash. 🧘‍♀️

The surfing lake officially opens to the public on July 6, 2024, when the Rotterdam Surf Open will take place.

The international surfing competition will give visitors a chance to see some super surfers in action.

Book your slot

Already raring to go? While the RiF010 site states no reservations are being taken yet you can buy SurfCredit starting at €50.

You can reserve timeslots from mid-June. An hour of surfing (board included) costs €50 on a large wave and €35 on a smaller wave.

If you’re more spectator than a surfer, the restaurant and beach house on the Vlasmarkt will be ready in June. 😎

You can keep up to date with the construction progress via RiF010’s live stream. 👇

How does it work?

Some say surfing is a science — and the RiF010 set-up is no different. 💦

The future beach house will have a purification unit in the basement, treating the water that comes from the Rotte River.

Then, when the tub is full, various tests with a wave machine will follow.

The pool is specially shaped for the waves to break, and the waves can be adjusted depending on the standard of surfing.

Maybe surfing will become the new cycling? Just when I thought commuting in the Netherlands couldn’t get any wetter. 🌧

Will you be visiting RiF010 in the summer? Let us know in the comments below.