Give Rotterdam’s new city surf pool a wave — it’s almost ready!

Making a splash this summer 🏄‍♀️

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/similar-images/415192000.html?qview=165357846

You don’t have to wait much longer to strip down and get gnarly in the centre of Rotterdam. RiF010, the world’s first surf pool in the middle of a city, will be filled with water today!

It’s been a few years in the making, but the construction of the surfing lake by the famous Food Hall is on track for its July opening, the AD reports.

RiF010 might be the first surf experience of its kind, but you can also bodyboard, dive, paddle board, canoe and (because it’s the Netherlands) even CYCLE. 🌊

How long till surf’s up?

Filling the tub will take around five days. But you’ll have to wait a few months before making a splash. 🧘‍♀️

The surfing lake officially opens to the public on July 6, 2024, when the Rotterdam Surf Open will take place.

READ MORE | Surfing in the Netherlands: where to go and what to know in 2024

The international surfing competition will give visitors a chance to see some super surfers in action.

Book your slot

Already raring to go? While the RiF010 site states no reservations are being taken yet you can buy SurfCredit starting at €50.

You can reserve timeslots from mid-June. An hour of surfing (board included) costs €50 on a large wave and €35 on a smaller wave.

READ MORE | 24 best and free things to do in Rotterdam in 2024

If you’re more spectator than a surfer, the restaurant and beach house on the Vlasmarkt will be ready in June. 😎

You can keep up to date with the construction progress via RiF010’s live stream. 👇

How does it work?

Some say surfing is a science — and the RiF010 set-up is no different. 💦

The future beach house will have a purification unit in the basement, treating the water that comes from the Rotte River.

READ MORE | Hikes and walks in Rotterdam: 12 places for the perfect nature escape

Then, when the tub is full, various tests with a wave machine will follow.

The pool is specially shaped for the waves to break, and the waves can be adjusted depending on the standard of surfing.

Maybe surfing will become the new cycling? Just when I thought commuting in the Netherlands couldn’t get any wetter. 🌧

Will you be visiting RiF010 in the summer? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

