NS decides train tickets aren’t expensive enough, price rise on the way

Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Image: Depositphotos

If you think Dutch ticket prices are already way too high, we have news for you: NS is about to get even more expensive from January 1, 2023. 

The single ticket for a second-class seat will rise by 5.5%, but subscriptions for unlimited rush hour or fixed routes the tickets are becoming 2.4% cheaper, the NOS reports. 

READ MORE: Why is there a first and second class on trains in the Netherlands?

Hopefully, these adjustments will make it more charming for passengers to travel outside of rush hour (as if crowded trains weren’t enough to turn people away come 4 PM). 

While with all the rising prices, you would think that the NS  is trying to copy the rest of the world. Buuuut, they’re adjusting their ticket prices based on the expected inflation. And well, that’s not the most ideal this year

The never-sinking boat

The NS has gone through a lot in the past mounts, but somehow they are still functioning. 🤘🏽

They have a vast staff shortage; therefore, fewer trains and in the end, that led to overcrowded trains

READ MORE: The NS has a new CEO, and he wants to start as a train conductor

And on top of everything, they got a new captain to lead the company as the new CEO (Well, succes!). 

Even on first class 

While the first class passengers might not experience the overcrowded trains as much as the people who travel in second class, their ticket prices will rise as well. In fact, even more. 

According to NS, first-class ticket prices have been a bit too low in recent years, so they will pay 7.4% more from the 1st of January.

And if you can pay the ticket prices, it’ll be a challenge to find a train that can take you to your destination. 

What’s your latest adventure with NS trains? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

