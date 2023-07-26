These are the best places to visit in the Netherlands, according to Dutchies

The country of clogs and stroopwafels has much more to offer than just good ol’ Amsterdam — and Dutch people know it. For domestic tourism, they seem to flock away from the Randstad.

According to this year’s Cities Regions Brands Survey, Dutchies like to get up and close to the charming nature and quaint atmosphere of smaller cities.

Each year since 2011, the survey collects 109,000 Dutch people’s favourite travel destinations in their home country.

In need of a weekend trip but not sure where to go? Let’s follow the Dutchies to their favourite spots in the Netherlands. 🇳🇱

Limburg takes the crown for most popular province

Out of all the provinces in the Netherlands, Limburg has come out on top — it’s the perfect weekend trip for Dutch people. Limburg has been a crowd favourite for a few years now, winning for at least the second year in a row.

What’s to love about Limburg? Apparently, the happy atmosphere and the quality of stay are unbeatable. If your ideal holiday consists of strolling through small cities and delicious dinners out, book your train ticket now: direction Limburg!

Right behind Limburg, Drenthe and Gelderland take second and third place as Dutch favourites. Both provinces have a special place in Dutchies’ hearts for an escape to an oasis of nature.

Ranking Dutch province 1 Limburg 🏅 2 Drenthe 3 Gelderland 4 Zeeland 5 Friesland 6 Overijssel 7 Noord-Brabant 8 Noord-Holland 9 Groningen 10 Utrecht 11 Zuid-Holland 12 Flevoland

Time for a city trip? The Dutchies are heading to Maastricht

Dutch people have spoken, and Maastricht was voted the best city in the Netherlands for a well-deserved weekend away. 👑

Only a short train trip away, the capital of Limburg is described as the most dynamic, creative, and sympathetic city, miles away from the tiring Randstad.

Maastricht is filled with something for everyone: historical sites, nature, stores, restaurants, and more. Image: Depositphotos

Maastricht is incomparably loved for its atmosphere, surrounding landscapes, and high quality of stay.

Plus, you can see with your own eyes the second-tallest mountain (kind of) in the Netherlands.

Already been to Maastricht? How about a visit to Middelburg, one of the most authentic and charming cities in the Netherlands?

Middelburg takes second place as the most attractive city in the Netherlands for a holiday, especially cherished for a trip to savour the Zeeland coast, a great atmosphere, and beautiful architecture.

Ranking Dutch city or municipality 1 Maastricht 🏅 2 Middelburg 3 Utrechtse Heuvelrug 4 Amsterdam 5 The Hague

