Eyes up! A blue supermoon will be visible in Dutch skies tonight

As the Black Eyes Peas said: “Tonight’s gonna be a good night.” Why? Because a special phenomenon called a blue supermoon will happen — and we can observe it from our very own Dutch windows!

You won’t want to miss this spectacle because, according to Weerplaza, it’s very rare.

How rare, you ask? Well, the next time one of them will be visible will be all the way in 2037 (for those who are bad at maths: that’s 14 years from now!).

How can I see it?

To try and spot this stunning spectacle, experts recommend that you try not to wait too late into the night. The early evening skies will be especially clear, and provide us with perfect conditions to see the supermoon. 🔭

If you live in a coastal area, some clouds might, unfortunately, rain on your parade and block the moon a little bit. That’s because we’ll have some rain coming in from the west.

But don’t worry! Either way, the moon won’t be completely invisible. (And hey, maybe watching it from the beach will even add the extra charm to it?)

What even is a blue supermoon?

Let’s start with the blue moon: every second full moon in one month is called a blue moon. We had a full moon on August 1, and tonight we’ll have the second one, so we have a blue moon!

And what’s so “super” about it? Easy: It’s big and bright as hell. When there’s a supermoon, it appears much larger and brighter than what we’re used to. 🌕

This happens because the moon doesn’t move around us in a perfect circle but in an egg-shaped orbit. So, sometimes it’s closer to us — and that’s when we get a supermoon.

Combine that with it being the month’s second full moon, and we have a blue supermoon! 🌚

