One last hurrah for Dutch summer? This weekend will bring sunshine and 25 degrees

Are you folding up the parasols (to swap them out for umbrellas) and hiding away your bathing suit? Stop right there, because summer. Is. Not. Over. 😮

Granted, for those who live in the Randstad and are in the midst of a thunderstorm at the moment, sunshine may feel like a distant memory. 🌧

However, Buienradar meteorologist Martijn Dorrestein claims that the sun will take centre stage for a good portion of the afternoon today, RTL Nieuws reports.

Blowing hot and cold

The weather expert notes how “disappointing” summer in the Netherlands has been — especially throughout August.

People taking their final holidays this week were expecting 20 degrees Celsius, but instead are greeted with a bleak and cloudy 18.

Even though it’ll become drier and warmer later today, some rain showers will reportedly keep crawling back to haunt us throughout tomorrow and Friday. Make sure an umbrella is close to hand! 🌂

READ MORE | Why does it rain so much in the Netherlands?

But at least on Thursday and Friday, the skies will be more typisch of Dutch summer, rising to up to 21 degrees with sunshine. ☀️

A promising forecast for the weekend

Saturday, on the other hand, will bring what Dorrestein calls a “classic distribution” of Dutch weer across the country, with some areas, such as Wadden, being five degrees colder, while places like Limburg could shoot up to 25 degrees Celsius.

Sunday is also looking promising, with a forecast of 20 degrees Celsuis, giving everybody one last hurrah before Summer 2023 breathes its last breath. 🏖

@dutchreview #stitch with @V Bit of a turn around…#dutch #expat #dutchreview #expat #fyp #stormpoly #nederlands ♬ Zin In De Zomer Man – Bizzey & Kraantje Pappie & Rolf Sanchez

What activities do you have planned to soak up those final rays this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

