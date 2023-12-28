5 major mortgage changes hitting the Netherlands in 2024

Great news for your new year, new home goals! ✨

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
2 minute read
photo-of-realtor-showing-buyers-around-house-selling-it-as-fast-as-possible
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/young-couple-communicating-with-real-estate-agent-while-buying-their-new-home-focus-is-agent_26345021.htm#page=2&query=realtor%20shaking%20hands&position=9&from_view=search&track=ais

It looks like 2024 is bringing a whole lot of changes — and the best part? More beneficial mortgage laws for first-time house hunters have finally arrived! 🏡✨

Buying a house in the Netherlands is definitely no easy feat, especially with a rampant housing crisis and skyrocketing prices.

However, for first-time buyers, there’s a small glimmer of light: Dutch mortgage laws are set to be overhauled in 2024.

READ MORE | 8 steps to getting a mortgage and buying a house in the Netherlands for expats

Let’s run through these changes and find out what they mean for you — and your wallet! 👇

1. More borrowing power for sustainable energy labels

First things first, err… what’s an energy label? Simply put, the EU classifies homes on an A-to-G scale of how energy efficient they are, with houses rated A and above being the most energy-efficient.

READ MORE | Utilities in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to gas, electricity, and water

New Dutch mortgage laws for 2024 will allow prospective homeowners to borrow more money if their energy label is sufficiently high.

And just how much “more money” are we talking about? Well, homes rated A++++ can borrow a whopping €50,000 — and that’s ten times as much as those with an energy label C or D.

2. Increased borrowing power for singles

There’s yet another change chugging down the tracks that’ll affect how much money you can borrow in 2024 — but this one’s for singles only. 🙅🏻‍♀️

Photo-of-international-buying-a-house-shaking-hands-with-realtor-in-front-of-house-in-the-Netherlands
Hoera to more financial independence in 2024! Image: Depositphotos

From next year, singles earning at least €28,000 will be able to borrow an additional €16,000, according to RTL Nieuws.

3. No transfer tax for those younger than 35

When transferring ownership of an existing property from one owner to another, the buyer is generally required to pay a transfer tax.

Come 2024, however, this transfer tax will be scrapped for all purchase prices under €510,000 — provided that the buyer is younger than 35.

This is a €70,000 increase from the previous transfer exemption limit of €440,000 in 2023.

4. Increased National Mortgage Guarantee limit

If you’re on the hunt for a Dutch home, it’s advised that you register with the National Mortgage Guarantee or Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG).

READ MORE | What is the Dutch National Mortgage Guarantee (NHG)?

This guarantee will afford you protection if you’re unable to pay your mortgage (due to involuntary unemployment or divorce) or if you’re being forced to sell your house for less than your mortgage balance.

Photo-of-couple-and-realtor-talking-after-making-an-offer-on-a-Dutch-house
The NHG keeps new homeowners safe whilst paying off their mortgage. Image: Depositphotos

As of 2024, the NHG’s limit on house prices will rise an additional €30,000 — to €435,000.

5. No more tax-free donations to family mortgages

In the Netherlands, relatives used to be able to make tax-free donations (dubbed ‘Jubelton’) to their relatives, in order to help finance their home.

Whilst parents will still be able to make a one-off tax-free donation to their children, they will no longer be able to donate tax-free sums to their grandchildren, cousins, or other relatives.

One bright spark, however? For parent-to-children transactions, the limit had been raised to €31,813.

What do you think of the new mortgage rules heading our way in 2024? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Fireworks sales in the Netherlands start today, ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Fireworks sales in the Netherlands start today, ahead of New Year’s celebrations

Hip hip, hoera! Fireworks sales have finally started today, December 28, a few days ahead of New Year's Eve in...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Fireworks sales in the Netherlands start today, ahead of New Year’s celebrations

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Hip hip, hoera! Fireworks sales have finally started today, December 28, a few days ahead of New Year's Eve in the Netherlands. You'll only...

Here are 7 ways you can reduce your gas and electricity bill this winter

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Over the past two years, gas and electricity prices in the Netherlands have skyrocketed. Now, on January 1, 2024, the Dutch price ceiling on...

Finally! From late 2024, every mobile phone sold in the Netherlands must have THIS charger

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 1
Goodbye, tangled cables! Starting December 28, 2024, every mobile phone sold and bought in the Dutch market must have a USB-C charger. And the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.