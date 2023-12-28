Hip hip, hoera! Fireworks sales have finally started today, December 28, a few days ahead of New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands.

You’ll only be allowed to purchase fireworks from sellers until December 30, as December 31 falls on a Sunday this year, report NU.nl.

Regular folks will be allowed to set off fireworks from December 31 at 6 PM until 2 AM on January 1.

But before you get excited about the pyrotechnics, there are 16 cities banning fireworks on New Year’s Eve:

Amersfoort

Amsterdam

Apeldoorn

Arnhem

Eindhoven

Haarlem

Heemstede

Heumen

Bloemendaal

Mook en Middelaar

Nijmegen

Rotterdam

Schiedam

Soest

Tilburg

Utrechtse Heuvelrug

While you won’t be able to light your own fireworks on New Year’s Eve, many of these cities will have a municipality-regulated fireworks show or other events planned in place of fireworks.

Some cities have also implemented firework-free zones, so make sure to double-check your municipality’s website to see where you can legally set off fireworks.

Will you be lighting fireworks this year? Tell us in the comments!