Hip hip, hoera! Fireworks sales have finally started today, December 28, a few days ahead of New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands.
You’ll only be allowed to purchase fireworks from sellers until December 30, as December 31 falls on a Sunday this year, report NU.nl.
Regular folks will be allowed to set off fireworks from December 31 at 6 PM until 2 AM on January 1.
But before you get excited about the pyrotechnics, there are 16 cities banning fireworks on New Year’s Eve:
- Amersfoort
- Amsterdam
- Apeldoorn
- Arnhem
- Eindhoven
- Haarlem
- Heemstede
- Heumen
- Bloemendaal
- Mook en Middelaar
- Nijmegen
- Rotterdam
- Schiedam
- Soest
- Tilburg
- Utrechtse Heuvelrug
While you won’t be able to light your own fireworks on New Year’s Eve, many of these cities will have a municipality-regulated fireworks show or other events planned in place of fireworks.
Some cities have also implemented firework-free zones, so make sure to double-check your municipality’s website to see where you can legally set off fireworks.
Will you be lighting fireworks this year? Tell us in the comments!