Fireworks sales in the Netherlands start today, ahead of New Year’s celebrations

Ready to ring in the new year with a BANG? 🧨

NewsEntertainment
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
new-years-eve-in-the-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/81537628/stock-photo-crowd-wathcing-fireworks.html

Hip hip, hoera! Fireworks sales have finally started today, December 28, a few days ahead of New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands.

You’ll only be allowed to purchase fireworks from sellers until December 30, as December 31 falls on a Sunday this year, report NU.nl.

Regular folks will be allowed to set off fireworks from December 31 at 6 PM until 2 AM on January 1.

But before you get excited about the pyrotechnics, there are 16 cities banning fireworks on New Year’s Eve:

  • Amersfoort
  • Amsterdam
  • Apeldoorn
  • Arnhem
  • Eindhoven
  • Haarlem
  • Heemstede
  • Heumen
  • Bloemendaal
  • Mook en Middelaar
  • Nijmegen
  • Rotterdam
  • Schiedam
  • Soest
  • Tilburg
  • Utrechtse Heuvelrug

While you won’t be able to light your own fireworks on New Year’s Eve, many of these cities will have a municipality-regulated fireworks show or other events planned in place of fireworks.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #92: Be weird pyromaniacs about fireworks

Some cities have also implemented firework-free zones, so make sure to double-check your municipality’s website to see where you can legally set off fireworks.

Will you be lighting fireworks this year? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Here are 7 ways you can reduce your gas and electricity bill this winter
Next article
5 major mortgage changes hitting the Netherlands in 2024
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native who’s been living in the Netherlands since she was a tween. One identity crisis and two university degrees later, she is here to stay for her passion in writing and journalism. Other than organising her life on Notion and the sticky notes app, Katrien is found nose-deep in a good book, button-mashing on her Nintendo Switch, or practicing scales on her flute.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

5 major mortgage changes hitting the Netherlands in 2024

It looks like 2024 is bringing a whole lot of changes — and the best part? More beneficial mortgage laws...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

5 major mortgage changes hitting the Netherlands in 2024

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
It looks like 2024 is bringing a whole lot of changes — and the best part? More beneficial mortgage laws for first-time house hunters...

Here are 7 ways you can reduce your gas and electricity bill this winter

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Over the past two years, gas and electricity prices in the Netherlands have skyrocketed. Now, on January 1, 2024, the Dutch price ceiling on...

Finally! From late 2024, every mobile phone sold in the Netherlands must have THIS charger

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 1
Goodbye, tangled cables! Starting December 28, 2024, every mobile phone sold and bought in the Dutch market must have a USB-C charger. And the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.