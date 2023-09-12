🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Climate protestors are blocking a motorway in The Hague EVERY DAY now

FeaturedNewsEnvironmentPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
On Monday, for the third day in a row, police tried to resist climate protesters in The Hague by shooting water at them. In response, activists stubbornly put on their rain ponchos. 👀

Extinction Rebellion (XR) gave everyone fair warning in advance, announcing that climate activists would take to the roads and protest every. Single. Day.

And they weren’t kidding. 😬

Three days of protests, and countless arrests

On Monday, the A12 near The Hague was occupied by protesters who refused to budge for the third day in a row, NU.nl reports.

Previously, there were 2,400 climate activist arrests on Saturday, and then about 500 more on Sunday. 😳

READ MORE | How do the Dutch feel about climate change?

Apparently, the protest is against fossil fuel subsidies — in other words, the government’s arrangements which make the burning of fossil fuels more profitable.

Even so, The Hague Mayor Jan van Zanen expressed his concern for the protests and said he wouldn’t address the “goal” behind the activism.

Waterever, protesters don’t care

In an attempt to chase the protestors off, the politie blocked off the road and demanded that they relocate to the Laan van Reagan and Gorbachev, opposite the central station.

Those who did not follow that command were hosed down by “water cannons”, which only caused them to use umbrellas as shields or get creative with plastic bags. ☂️✋

Others appear to just sit there peacefully, enjoying fresh showers of cool water amid the sweltering heatwave. 💦

Do you believe these protests will pay off for the water-soaked activists? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

  1. Netherlands is one of leading countries in terms of pushing eco initiatives. At the same time China opens 2(!) coal powerplants per week (!!).

