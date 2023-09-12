🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

‘Doei’ tropical heat, hello… rain? The Netherlands is FINALLY cooling down

NewsWeather
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-young-girl-standing-in-puddle-after-rain-with-umbrella-summer-day
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/walk-in-park-with-umbrella.html?filter=all&qview=336149806

If you’re fed up with sweaty days in the tropical heat, you’ll be relieved to hear that cooler weather is coming to the Netherlands this week.

After we all spent a few restless nights tossing and turning with stifling temperatures, the heat wave is finally subsiding, reports RTL Nieuws.

Possible showers will give us some refreshing temperatures for the rest of the week. Hoera! 🌦️

The official start of autumn?

Before you leave the house, you’ll want to grab your raincoat (or at least check Buienradar).

As we’re finally getting blessed with some long-awaited rain, temperatures will reach a balmy 23 degrees Celsius in the centre of the country and up to 25 degrees Celsius in southern Limburg.

@driplist Trust me when i say that 30+ degrees in the Netherlands is a different type of heat😅 it burnsss #summerinthenetherlands #livinginthenetherlands #netherlands #dutchiescanrelate #lifeinamsterdam #amsterdam #heatwave ♬ original sound – Somi Lynda💕

On Wednesday, you can look forward to taking a pleasant walk outside (without collapsing from heat exhaustion 😉).

The last bit of rain is expected to fall on Wednesday morning, bringing a nice, brisk day with temperatures reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

A cooler week to come

The invigorating weather will continue for the days that follow, with temperatures reaching 22 degrees Celsius at most. There will be some clouds, but the sun will still shine through, giving you plenty of opportunity to enjoy lunch on the terrasje.

Swimming days aren’t over just yet either, as the water will still be warm enough for a relaxing swim. 🏊‍♀️

READ MORE | The 18 most magnificent lakes in the Netherlands (near Amsterdam and beyond)

Though the weather will be slightly warmer again on the weekend, with temperatures reaching a summery 25 degrees Celsius, we’re happy to officially wave doei to tropical temperatures, sleepless nights, and sweaty trains.

Are you looking forward to cooler weather? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The dos and don’ts of buying a house in the Netherlands, according to the experts
Next article
Climate protestors are blocking a motorway in The Hague EVERY DAY now
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

This Dutch city has just elected a child mayor (and it’s super wholesome)

In the mood to hear something adorable? Well, you're in luck because Rotterdam has a new mayor — a child...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Where to live in Amsterdam: the 2023 neighbourhood guide

Nellie Werner - 13
So you’re moving to Amsterdam? Excellent choice! It's a great city that thrives with energy, history, and culture. But where should you live in...

Dutch Quirk #23: Perform the ‘lekker wave’ if something is delicious

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
You're seated in a tastefully decorated Dutch restaurant, where a linen tablecloth brushes your legs, a candle flickers gently on the table, and mouthwatering,...

Dutch Quirk #2: Bike with an umbrella

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Ah, autumn in the Netherlands. Every year, we get excited about buying fairy lights, cosying up under a blanket, and eating hutspot. However, the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.