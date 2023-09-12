‘Doei’ tropical heat, hello… rain? The Netherlands is FINALLY cooling down

If you’re fed up with sweaty days in the tropical heat, you’ll be relieved to hear that cooler weather is coming to the Netherlands this week.

After we all spent a few restless nights tossing and turning with stifling temperatures, the heat wave is finally subsiding, reports RTL Nieuws.

Possible showers will give us some refreshing temperatures for the rest of the week. Hoera! 🌦️

The official start of autumn?

Before you leave the house, you’ll want to grab your raincoat (or at least check Buienradar).

As we’re finally getting blessed with some long-awaited rain, temperatures will reach a balmy 23 degrees Celsius in the centre of the country and up to 25 degrees Celsius in southern Limburg.

On Wednesday, you can look forward to taking a pleasant walk outside (without collapsing from heat exhaustion 😉).

The last bit of rain is expected to fall on Wednesday morning, bringing a nice, brisk day with temperatures reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

A cooler week to come

The invigorating weather will continue for the days that follow, with temperatures reaching 22 degrees Celsius at most. There will be some clouds, but the sun will still shine through, giving you plenty of opportunity to enjoy lunch on the terrasje.

Swimming days aren’t over just yet either, as the water will still be warm enough for a relaxing swim. 🏊‍♀️

Though the weather will be slightly warmer again on the weekend, with temperatures reaching a summery 25 degrees Celsius, we’re happy to officially wave doei to tropical temperatures, sleepless nights, and sweaty trains.

Are you looking forward to cooler weather? Tell us in the comments!