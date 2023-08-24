Peace and quiet: Corendon introduces child-free area on flights from NL to Curaçao

Tired of hearing blubbering babies and toddler tantrums when you’re trapped on a 10-hour flight? The airline Corendon has a solution: a “child-free zone” on their flights from Schiphol to Curaçao. 🤫

Starting in November, this “Only Adult zone” on Corendon flights will secure a more peaceful and nap-friendly journey for passengers who don’t want to be disturbed by kids, RTL Nieuws reports. 🤐

Pay the price

But those who want to avoid the ruckus have to cough up the cash; a seat for the Only Adult zone will tack on an additional €45 to your ticket — a fee many are apparently very willing to fork out.

This blissfully kid-free area will be divided off from the rest of the aircraft using walls and curtains, serving as a kind of childless first class. ⛔️👶

New trend or dead end?

Even so, Corendon is not the first airline to come up with this idea. Various international companies have already implemented their own kid-free zones onboard, but Corendon appears to be the first one of its kind in the Netherlands.

AirAsia X offers the Quiet Zone on its A330 long-haul flights, while Singapore-based low-cost airline, Scoot, offers its own version of the child-free zone with its ScootinSilence cabin. — TAG Travel Assignment Group (@TAGTravel_Za) July 18, 2023

Will this trend catch on to popular Dutch airlines such as KLM, TUI, and Transavia? Evidently not…👀

A TUI spokeswoman pointed out that it might not be the best move considering “many families go on holiday by plane in the summer”.

Do you think this Only Adult zone is a good idea? Share your thoughts in the comments below!