🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Peace and quiet: Corendon introduces child-free area on flights from NL to Curaçao

FeaturedNewsEconomyWeird
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
composite-photo-of-crying-child-wearing-yellow-next-to-plane-window-side-by-side-with-plane-on-runway
Image: DutchReview https://www.canva.com/design/DAFsb0VAi4I/jkev6-k3pLZf5t8Ba3ogQA/edit

Tired of hearing blubbering babies and toddler tantrums when you’re trapped on a 10-hour flight? The airline Corendon has a solution: a “child-free zone” on their flights from Schiphol to Curaçao. 🤫

Starting in November, this “Only Adult zone” on Corendon flights will secure a more peaceful and nap-friendly journey for passengers who don’t want to be disturbed by kids, RTL Nieuws reports. 🤐

Pay the price

But those who want to avoid the ruckus have to cough up the cash; a seat for the Only Adult zone will tack on an additional €45 to your ticket — a fee many are apparently very willing to fork out.

This blissfully kid-free area will be divided off from the rest of the aircraft using walls and curtains, serving as a kind of childless first class. ⛔️👶

New trend or dead end?

Even so, Corendon is not the first airline to come up with this idea. Various international companies have already implemented their own kid-free zones onboard, but Corendon appears to be the first one of its kind in the Netherlands.

Will this trend catch on to popular Dutch airlines such as KLM, TUI, and Transavia? Evidently not…👀

A TUI spokeswoman pointed out that it might not be the best move considering “many families go on holiday by plane in the summer”.

Do you think this Only Adult zone is a good idea? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
A perfect storm: code yellow announced across NL due to showers and thunder
Next article
Dutch petrol prices are about to go through the roof (again!)
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch petrol prices are about to go through the roof (again!)

Hang on to your wallets, folks. Dutchies are already cashing out lots of money on petrol compared to other countries...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

17 fabulous things to do in Delft in 2023

Juni Moltubak - 0
Despite its small size, there is absolutely no shortage of things to do in Delft. Nicely nestled within the Randstad, this super-Dutch city is...

Dutch petrol prices are about to go through the roof (again!)

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Hang on to your wallets, folks. Dutchies are already cashing out lots of money on petrol compared to other countries — but it's about...

A perfect storm: code yellow announced across NL due to showers and thunder

Simone Jacobs - 0
Before you get too excited about the morning sunshine and wear a nice summer outfit — remember to take a raincoat and some closed...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.