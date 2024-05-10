Amsterdam’s pro-Palestine protests: in videos

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
At the beginning of this week, things began to change on Amsterdam’s Universiteit van Amsterdam (UvA) campus. Students gathered to peacefully protest against the war in Gaza, calling on UvA to cut its ties with Israel.

As we come to the end of this week, however, things have escalated with students creating barricades against police, arrests made, and blows dealt.

READ MORE | Pro-Palestine ‘protest camp’ at University of Amsterdam ends in violence and 125 arrests

This is what it looks like

Throughout the week, protesters have been clear about what they want from the university.

Students began occupying some of UvA’s buildings and built barricades.

@emshot1 Morning 7:00 #uva #amsterdam #press #fyp ♬ son original – FYP 🤍🇲🇺
@emshot1 #amsterdam #uva #universityofamsterdam ♬ original sound – ryan.

However, on Wednesday, the situation escalated when the University called in the police due to “insecurity in and around the occupied buildings”, according to UvA.

The police action included the use of a bulldozer to take down the barricades.

Some protesters were determined not to be caught.

@shomaesa protest today at the University of Amsterdam 🍉 #protest #universityprotest #solidarity #amsterdam ♬ الصوت الأصلي – الصَمِت"𓁹

The police then started dismantling the barricades as protesters chanted.

Things also escalated between protesters and police, with blows being dealt.

Last night, the protesters arranged a sit-in in Het Spui against the University’s decision to use police force on protesters.

The sit-in ended with two minutes of silence for those killed in Gaza.

This afternoon, the Amsterdam Council Committee will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the UvA protests and the actions of the police.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset.

