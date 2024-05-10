Amsterdam’s pro-Palestine protests: in videos

At the beginning of this week, things began to change on Amsterdam’s Universiteit van Amsterdam (UvA) campus. Students gathered to peacefully protest against the war in Gaza, calling on UvA to cut its ties with Israel.

As we come to the end of this week, however, things have escalated with students creating barricades against police, arrests made, and blows dealt.

This is what it looks like

Throughout the week, protesters have been clear about what they want from the university.

UvA university students are relentless! We are not going to to stop until the board resigns and all ties with Israel ‘s apartheid regime are cut!

Hands off #Rafah

Cops out Campus! #Rafah #Gaza #Israel #UvA #uvaprotest #Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/SFtjwt0OUt — Disrupt (@nikitsh) May 9, 2024

Students and staff chanting ‘the people united will never be defeated’ #uvaprotest pic.twitter.com/2RnfaLpWIX — Beste İşleyen (@beste_isleyen) May 8, 2024

Students began occupying some of UvA’s buildings and built barricades.

However, on Wednesday, the situation escalated when the University called in the police due to “insecurity in and around the occupied buildings”, according to UvA.

The police action included the use of a bulldozer to take down the barricades.

Some protesters were determined not to be caught.

The police then started dismantling the barricades as protesters chanted.

Things also escalated between protesters and police, with blows being dealt.

De ME deelt rake klappen uit bij #UvA_Amsterdam. 👀



Lijkt erop alsof die jongen met zwarte jas de gevallen stok van de ME agent probeert weg te schoppen. #uvaprotest pic.twitter.com/DdcwFznkKy — Lydia aka Insufferable TERF (@lyd20211) May 8, 2024

Last night, the protesters arranged a sit-in in Het Spui against the University’s decision to use police force on protesters.

The sit-in ended with two minutes of silence for those killed in Gaza.

This afternoon, the Amsterdam Council Committee will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the UvA protests and the actions of the police.

