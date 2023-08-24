🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

A perfect storm: code yellow announced across NL due to showers and thunder

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Before you get too excited about the morning sunshine and wear a nice summer outfit — remember to take a raincoat and some closed shoes because thunderstorms are coming. ⛈

Helaas, the afternoon brings a change with clouds and rain, reports NU.nl.

Grab your rain pants, and leave the umbrella at home because the rain showers might even get a bit rough in some areas.

How rough, you ask? Well, the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning for seven of the 12 provinces in the Netherlands.

Humid and hot

Temperatures will reach highs of between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius today. However, you’ll feel like you’re in a sauna with the humidity.

By the afternoon, we’ll all be sticky and cursing the heat. Not for long, because the Dutch weather has another trick up its sleeve with rain — and a lot of it.

An afternoon of thunderstorms

If you plan to have lunch outside on the terrasje, you’ll have to take a rain check (literally). Thunderstorms, heavy showers, hail, and wind gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour will occur in most parts of the country.

@timothey111 Heavy rain is coming in the Netherlands!! #viraltiktok #amsterdam #hoorn #bmws1000rr #gsxr600 #0229 #bikelife #motorcycle #brothers #fyp @D.O ♬ Buckle Up – Philly Goats & PGS Spence

Provinces that have been issued the code yellow weather warning for the whole afternoon are South Holland, Utrecht, Limburg, North Brabant, Zeeland, Gelderland, and Overijssel.

Provinces in the Netherlands: the easy guide

Almost as quickly as the storm arrives, it will end. By the evening, the rain is expected to ease just in time for us to enjoy an evening stroll.

Friday will be a cooler day, reaching an average temperature of 23 degrees Celsius. The day will also be cloudy, making us miss the sunshine we’ve gotten used to.

Are you prepared for the heavy rain today? Tell us in the comments!

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
