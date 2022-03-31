Dutch Quirk #116: Have a great work/life balance

By Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
You can call the Dutch out on many things, but you have to admit they have one positive trait: they really know how to balance their work and social lives. 

In the Netherlands, full-time workers devote 64% of their day on average to leisure time and personal care, according to OECD. This amounts to a total of 15.4 hours of non-work activities each day — heel rustig!

What is it?

Finding a balance between work and leisure can prove to be very challenging, especially when working starts to become your life! 🙄

From managing social activities to making time for your personal life, the Dutch pretty much excel at both

Indeed, long working hours can potentially really harm one’s personal health, increase their stress levels and put their safety at risk. The Dutch know when to stop working, which is probably why they are so happy

Why do they do it?

For starters, the Dutch have a strong sense of community and care a lot about the people in their working environment. 🤝 They’re also really good at setting clear boundaries between work and personal lives. 

It’s very normal to grab a drink with co-workers on a terrajse right after work, especially when the sun’s out ☀️— lekker biertje?

READ MORE |  What is borrelen? The Dutch art of going for a drink with co-workers

On top of that, the Dutch are social butterflies who love talking to each other about things other than work. 

Why is it quirky? 

The Dutch are big on flexibility. Though, this doesn’t mean that work hours are completely mishandled. Quite the opposite! 

The working hours act (Arbeidstijdenwet) says that employers must record all hours worked by employees and have the ability to consult their working schedule. 

If we compare the Netherlands to other countries, the Dutch don’t really give themselves too much work to do everyday. For example, the United States has really strict working schedules which usually amount to a total of 60 hours! 

In the Netherlands, flexible work is really common, which is great if you have irregular working hours. And, if you need a getaway but still have some work left to do, just go on a workation!

Should you join in? 

Absolutely! We can learn a lot from the Dutchies when it comes to maintaining a healthy balance between work life and your personal life. 

How has your work/life balance experience been in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

