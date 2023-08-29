🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

A home away from home? Dutch housing crisis is driving students to move in with random families

FeaturedNewsPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
Dutch-female-student-moving-in-with-middle-aged-couple-housing-crisis
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/student-and-middle-aged-mother.html?filter=all&qview=115981736

It’s no secret that the strained housing market has left many a desperate student in the lurch. Nowadays, some are seeking shelter in homes with live-in landladies.

Since the accommodation crisis has swept across every Dutch university city, people with an extra room to spare have been taking in students who are down and out (in exchange for some liquid assets).

READ MORE | 11 creative solutions to the Dutch student housing crisis that make us say “Why didn’t we think of that?”

For students who are currently on the lookout for somewhere to live, Hospi Housing is a platform that hooks you up with available house-shares all over the Netherlands.

Shared kitchen/bathroom, separate bedroom

What do these housing arrangements look like exactly? They typically consist of a communal bathroom and kitchen that the student shares together with the landlord and possibly the landlord’s family.

The bedroom, which the student has all to themselves, is reportedly significantly cheaper than most self-contained accommodation. 🤑

READ MORE | Two peas in a pod: students in Nijmegen can rent a room together to combat housing shortage

Municipalities in various cities seem to be on board with this hospita renting solution — so much so that places like Delft and Amsterdam have united with Hospi Housing and other platforms to get roofs over more student heads.

Landladies who act as “second mother”

One student making use of this renting solution is Robin de Hoogh, in Utrecht. He was interviewed by RTL Nieuws.

After his fruitless one-and-a-half year search for a place to stay, he struck lucky by finding a woman who had a spare room on Facebook.

READ MORE | 5 things to know about the Dutch student housing crisis

Now they cohabitate, living happily ever after, with Robin comparing his landlady to a “second mother”. Awww. 🥺

Still, there are often house rules live-in landlord want students to follow, such as keeping showers tastefully short, turning the taps off when needed, not partying too hard, and not letting your significant other crash over every night. Sounds reasonable enough, right?

How do you feel about this hospita renting solution for students? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Here’s why flying from Schiphol may soon become EVEN MORE expensive
Next article
Knightsbridge: the apartment complex where luxury meets sustainability
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Amsterdam

Knightsbridge: the apartment complex where luxury meets sustainability

Welcome to Knightsbridge, your new luxury home in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. With a vibrant community life, lush greenery and...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

Tom Holland in Holland?! 7 times the Netherlands appeared in Hollywood movies

Lyna Meyrer - 0
The Netherlands loves Hollywood movies — but did you know the love is mutual? As it turns out, Hollywood loves the Netherlands (or, well,...

Knightsbridge: the apartment complex where luxury meets sustainability

Lyna Meyrer - 0
Welcome to Knightsbridge, your new luxury home in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. With a vibrant community life, lush greenery and fabulous amenities, this upcoming...

Here’s why flying from Schiphol may soon become EVEN MORE expensive

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Schiphol is having a glow-up, investing more money into the improvement of staff, maintenance, and renewals. The only catch? Ticket prices will likely skyrocket...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.