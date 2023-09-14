🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Dutch public transport costs to rise by a whopping 11.7% in 2024

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
If you thought public transport in the Netherlands was expensive, you’re not going to like what’s coming next year.

Fares for the metro, trams, and buses could increase by a hefty 11.7% in 2024, reports NU.nl. This follows a 7% increase from the beginning of this year. Echt niet leuk!

These increases apply to regional transport companies such as Conexxion, Arriva, and Keolis, as well as urban transport in major cities, including Amsterdam and Rotterdam. For once, the NS isn’t involved in pricier train fares.

But why are public transport prices rising so much? Well, carriers are facing higher costs when it comes to personnel and energy, so in the end, we have to pay.

Transport companies with high costs

Public transport carriers’ costs are calculated every year by DOVA (the partnership of decentralized public transport authorities).

@santanamath This is definitely something I hate in The Netherlands: How expensive public transportation is! #dutchstories #learningdutch #dutchculture ♬ drama effect background – Not Me

So, how did they arrive at this high percentage? Well, after the bus strikes earlier this year, there was an agreement to raise bus drivers’ wages by 6%.

However, higher wages aren’t the only thing affecting the prices — transport companies are also feeling the impact of expensive energy costs.

Not happy campers

We’re all understandably unhappy, and Rover, the traveller’s organisation, doesn’t like this for us either.

Helaas, even though the proposed ticket price increase is shocking, there’s not much we can do about it. Why? DOVA’s calculation method is accurate.

“As a government, you should ensure fuller buses and trams. Then you can spread the increased costs over more travellers, and the fares will increase less,” says Freek Bos, director of Rover to NU.nl.

READ MORE | It’s official: the Dutch cabinet wants to raise train ticket prices EVEN MORE

Unfortunately, even though public transport is better for the environment, excise duties have gone down for motorists instead of public transport passengers.

The Interprovincial Consultation (IPO) is representing the concerns of the provinces by emphasizing the cabinet’s need to prevent Dutch public transport from getting worse.

What do you think of increased public transport fares? Tell us in the comments!

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.