Dutch public transport costs to rise by a whopping 11.7% in 2024

If you thought public transport in the Netherlands was expensive, you’re not going to like what’s coming next year.

Fares for the metro, trams, and buses could increase by a hefty 11.7% in 2024, reports NU.nl. This follows a 7% increase from the beginning of this year. Echt niet leuk!

These increases apply to regional transport companies such as Conexxion, Arriva, and Keolis, as well as urban transport in major cities, including Amsterdam and Rotterdam. For once, the NS isn’t involved in pricier train fares.

But why are public transport prices rising so much? Well, carriers are facing higher costs when it comes to personnel and energy, so in the end, we have to pay.

Transport companies with high costs

Public transport carriers’ costs are calculated every year by DOVA (the partnership of decentralized public transport authorities).

So, how did they arrive at this high percentage? Well, after the bus strikes earlier this year, there was an agreement to raise bus drivers’ wages by 6%.

However, higher wages aren’t the only thing affecting the prices — transport companies are also feeling the impact of expensive energy costs.

Not happy campers

We’re all understandably unhappy, and Rover, the traveller’s organisation, doesn’t like this for us either.

Helaas, even though the proposed ticket price increase is shocking, there’s not much we can do about it. Why? DOVA’s calculation method is accurate.

“As a government, you should ensure fuller buses and trams. Then you can spread the increased costs over more travellers, and the fares will increase less,” says Freek Bos, director of Rover to NU.nl.

Unfortunately, even though public transport is better for the environment, excise duties have gone down for motorists instead of public transport passengers.

The Interprovincial Consultation (IPO) is representing the concerns of the provinces by emphasizing the cabinet’s need to prevent Dutch public transport from getting worse.

