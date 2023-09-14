Risk groups in the Netherlands can soon get another round of COVID-19 booster shots

As the number of COVID-19-related hospitalisations is rising, the Dutch National Institute of Public Health (RIVM) has decided that something has to be done.

What exactly is that “something”, you ask? Another round of vaccines. 💉

But before you relive that 2021 trauma, worry not — because this newest round of booster shots will only be given to people with an elevated risk of infection.

So, who exactly is eligible?

From September 19 onwards, people aged 60 and up will receive an exclusive invite to the vaccination party.

Other groups that are eligible for the shot will not be formally invited but can make their appointment directly with the Municipal Public Health Services (GGD) starting mid-October.

This concerns care workers, pregnant women, and people aged 18 to 59 years who receive an annual invitation to get the flu vaccine.

The same applies to people who are not in the target groups but would still like to receive a booster shot due to a vulnerable family member or because they have been advised to do so by their huisarts (general practitioner or GP).

Starting mid-October, these groups can make an appointment directly with the GGD via planjeprik.nl or by calling 0800-7070.

An up-to-date vaccine to curb a rise in infections

The vaccine used in this campaign is the latest that has been developed. It was adapted to target the XBB variant, which has caused a spike in infections over the past few weeks.

In the past week specifically, the Netherlands has seen COVID-19-related hospitalisations reach a peak — with patient admission being as high as in May 2023.

Shots will be given out from 2 October until the end of the year.

Will you make an appointment to get the new vaccine? Tell us in the comments!