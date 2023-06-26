Doei sticky Dutch weather: yesterday was the LAST disgustingly hot day

Tired of feeling like the Dutch heat has you baking in an oven? Well, then you’ll be relieved to hear that the next few days will be (much!) cooler.

By all accounts, Sunday was an absolute scorcher of a day in the Netherlands, reaching high temperatures of up to 33 degrees. 🥵 

Thankfully, after tossing, turning, and sweating through last night, today is expected to be a breeze and bring us some much-needed relief, reports RTL Nieuws

A chill Monday

Travellers in the northern parts of the country are advised to keep their umbrellas at the ready, as the region will get some rain. A thunderstorm may even be on the cards, with rain clouds moving over the country towards Germany.

While you’re at it, you may want to grab your favourite cardigan too, because a moderate westerly wind is also making its way across the Netherlands. These gusts will bring the temperatures down to a cool 20 to 23 degrees Celsius. 

According to NU.nl, nighttime temperatures will even drop to a chilly 11 to 14 degrees Celsius. So you might want to skip the evening stroll and cosy up inside with a glass of wine. 🍷

A volatile week ahead

The rest of the week will a perfect example of typical Dutch weather: complete unpredictability.

Will it be cloudy? Will it be sunny? Yes and yes. Will we know when? Not necessarily, as sun and clouds will alternate, and there’s also a chance of some rain. 

It’ll be like playing Dutch weather Wordle, where you’ll quite never know what you’re going to get. With any luck we’ll hit the jackpot and get some sunshine, but you’d best be prepared for every possibility and carry that raincoat with you. 

Are you relieved to be having cooler weather? Tell us in the comments!

