Happiest kids in the world? Nee, the Dutch tumble to 20th place in children’s rights

NewsPolitics & Society
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Dutch-boy-looking-out-window-next-to-dog
Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/49925771/stock-photo-sorrow-little-boy-with-dog.html

Wait, isn’t the Netherlands one of the happiest countries in the world? Well… not so much, as the country dropped a whole SIXTEEN places this year in the children’s rights ranking.

For the first time in a long time, the Netherlands lost out on its usual top 10 position and now ranks a shocking 20th place in the KidsRights Index, reports NU.nl.

A loss for Dutch children

The Dutch are known to give their kids lots of freedom, such as letting them bike to school alone from the time they’re 10 years old and letting them have a job from the age of 13.

However, it looks like Dutch kids are now left to their own devices a little too frequently, as the Netherlands has taken a sharp drop from fourth place in the children’s rights rankings to 20th. 

The Dutch government has been criticised for allocating a very low percentage of the government budget to helping children’s well-being. The result? Children in need of youth care and protection see themselves without help at the very end of long waiting lists.

Vulnerable children, especially those living in poverty or in asylum seeker centres, especially bear the brunt of this without the necessary care or protection needed for many of them.

READ MORE | 5 reasons why Dutch kids are happier than American kids

In fact, according to KidsRights chairman Marc Dullaert, the Netherlands is not meeting standards “across the board,” writes NU.nl. Dullaert goes on to say: “The Netherlands is one of the richest countries in the world, but underperforms when it comes to children’s rights.”

Worldwide trends in children’s rights

The KidsRights Index measures to what extent 193 countries are committed to respecting children’s rights, based on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The ranking is based on five points: 

  • Right to Life
  • Right to Health
  • Right to Education
  • Right to Protection
  • Enabling Environment for Child Rights

Sweden and Finland are in the lead, with long-term visions and knowledge of children’s needs in their respective countries.

READ MORE | 9 things to expect as an expat mother in the Netherlands

Further down the list, however, it’s not such a pretty picture. Researchers expect one in four children worldwide will live below the poverty line this year. 

There seem to be countless factors putting children at risk all over the world, from increased costs of living, wars in Ukraine and Sudan, risk of environmental disasters, and low vaccination rates.

Are you surprised by the Netherlands’ ranking for children’s rights? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Doei sticky Dutch weather: yesterday was the LAST disgustingly hot day
Next article
Dutch Quirk #56: Have a liberal attitude towards party drugs
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Doei sticky Dutch weather: yesterday was the LAST disgustingly hot day

Tired of feeling like the Dutch heat has you baking in an oven? Well, then you’ll be relieved to hear...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

Eat your way through a Dutch street food tour that will have you saying ‘lekker’!

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Dutch cuisine? Yes, it truly does exist, and you can experience the best of it on this mouth-watering Dutch street food tour that has...

Dutch Quirk #56: Have a liberal attitude towards party drugs

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Here's an open secret: taking designer drugs at parties or festivals is common practice in the Netherlands. 💊 Ecstasy, MDMA, 2C-B, ketamine, or cocaine —...

Doei sticky Dutch weather: yesterday was the LAST disgustingly hot day

Simone Jacobs - 0
Tired of feeling like the Dutch heat has you baking in an oven? Well, then you’ll be relieved to hear that the next few...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.