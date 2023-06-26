Happiest kids in the world? Nee, the Dutch tumble to 20th place in children’s rights

The Netherlands is falling hard in the ranking of children's performs below average in terms of compliance with children's rights. the KidsRights Index report for 2023. Our country has dropped no less than sixteen places in the global ranking and has ended up in 20th position.

The Dutch government has been criticised for allocating a very low percentage of the government budget to helping children’s well-being. The result? Children in need of youth care and protection see themselves without help at the very end of long waiting lists.

Vulnerable children, especially those living in poverty or in asylum seeker centres, especially bear the brunt of this without the necessary care or protection needed for many of them.

In fact, according to KidsRights chairman Marc Dullaert, the Netherlands is not meeting standards “across the board,” writes NU.nl. Dullaert goes on to say: “The Netherlands is one of the richest countries in the world, but underperforms when it comes to children’s rights.”

Worldwide trends in children’s rights

The KidsRights Index measures to what extent 193 countries are committed to respecting children’s rights, based on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The ranking is based on five points:

Right to Life

Right to Health

Right to Education

Right to Protection

Enabling Environment for Child Rights

Sweden and Finland are in the lead, with long-term visions and knowledge of children’s needs in their respective countries.

Further down the list, however, it’s not such a pretty picture. Researchers expect one in four children worldwide will live below the poverty line this year.

There seem to be countless factors putting children at risk all over the world, from increased costs of living, wars in Ukraine and Sudan, risk of environmental disasters, and low vaccination rates.

