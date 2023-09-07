Dutch women’s football team bought 30 orange bikes to travel in NZ for the World Cup — here’s what they did next

How did the Netherlands’ women’s football team scoot around Tauranga, New Zealand, during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023? In true Dutch fashion, of course — atop the 30 orange bikes they purchased.

But now that their time at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has come to an end, what will come of all these Dutch-coloured two-wheelers? Tossing them in Amsterdam canals isn’t an option out there. 🥴

It turns out these neon orange bikes are being (very kindly) donated to charities — including Good Neighbour — in the local area, Tauranga City reports.

Contributing to the community

Apparently, the Dutch women’s football team, OranjeLeeuwinnen (Orange Lionesses), whizzed around the beachy suburb of Mount Maunganui and took full rein of the trails filled with beautiful views.

The Tauranga City Council commends the OranjeLeeuwinnen for their enthusiasm and generosity, with the Venues & Events Manager Nelita Byrne saying, “These organisations bring so much goodness to the fabric of our community”. Awww.

Not only is the donation charitable, but as Good Neighbour’s General Manager points out, hand-me-down bikes are also a form of “sustainability”.

Plus, a large portion of the bikes are being gifted to students who need a budget-friendly mode of transport to get to school and back every day. 🧑‍🎓

So, if you live in Tauranga or ever happen to find yourself there, do keep your eyes peeled for some bright orange bicycles burning rubber through the city. 🧡🚲

What do you think of the women’s football team’s decision to donate their bikes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Featured Image: Liondartois/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0