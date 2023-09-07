🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Dutch women’s football team bought 30 orange bikes to travel in NZ for the World Cup — here’s what they did next

FeaturedNewsInternationalSports
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
dutch-womens-football-team-wearing-bright-orange-uniforms-dispersed-on-football-playing-field
Image: Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Holland_Team_(Women_World_Cup_France_2019).jpg

How did the Netherlands’ women’s football team scoot around Tauranga, New Zealand, during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023? In true Dutch fashion, of course — atop the 30 orange bikes they purchased.

But now that their time at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has come to an end, what will come of all these Dutch-coloured two-wheelers? Tossing them in Amsterdam canals isn’t an option out there. 🥴

It turns out these neon orange bikes are being (very kindly) donated to charities — including Good Neighbour — in the local area, Tauranga City reports.

Contributing to the community

Apparently, the Dutch women’s football team, OranjeLeeuwinnen (Orange Lionesses), whizzed around the beachy suburb of Mount Maunganui and took full rein of the trails filled with beautiful views.

The Tauranga City Council commends the OranjeLeeuwinnen for their enthusiasm and generosity, with the Venues & Events Manager Nelita Byrne saying, “These organisations bring so much goodness to the fabric of our community”. Awww.

Not only is the donation charitable, but as Good Neighbour’s General Manager points out, hand-me-down bikes are also a form of “sustainability”.

READ MORE | Ajax cancels celebration of its own women’s football team

Plus, a large portion of the bikes are being gifted to students who need a budget-friendly mode of transport to get to school and back every day. 🧑‍🎓

So, if you live in Tauranga or ever happen to find yourself there, do keep your eyes peeled for some bright orange bicycles burning rubber through the city. 🧡🚲

What do you think of the women’s football team’s decision to donate their bikes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Featured Image: Liondartois/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Previous article
Hot and humid: tropical temperatures and sunshine continue in the Netherlands
Next article
Have you seen these cool futuristic bulb houses in Den Bosch?
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Hot and humid: tropical temperatures and sunshine continue in the Netherlands

Keep those fans going and those biertjes chilled because the heat is here to stay for the next few days....
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

Online grocery shopping: a guide to Dutch grocery delivery services

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 5
With everything slowly moving online, from doing your job to finding the love of your life, it’s hard to imagine why doing groceries wouldn’t...

Have you seen these cool futuristic bulb houses in Den Bosch?

Emma Brown - 0
For the residents of the north of Den Bosch, these cool futuristic bulb houses have been a part of the landscape since the 1980s...

Hot and humid: tropical temperatures and sunshine continue in the Netherlands

Simone Jacobs - 0
Keep those fans going and those biertjes chilled because the heat is here to stay for the next few days. Yesterday was the hottest...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.