Hot and humid: tropical temperatures and sunshine continue in the Netherlands

Weather
Keep those fans going and those biertjes chilled because the heat is here to stay for the next few days.

Yesterday was the hottest September 6 on record in the Netherlands, according to Weerplaza. Helaas, it won’t be the last sweaty day this year, as the rest of the week is going to continue giving us a surprise tropical summer in autumn.

The summer we’ve been waiting for

Grab those sunglasses because the sun will be shining brightly today, heating things up early in the morning. 🌞

By the afternoon, temperatures will have risen to a blistering 30 to 31 degrees Celsius, reports Weeronline. Only on the coast in the northwest and Zeeland is it slightly cooler at 28 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE | The 18 most magnificent lakes in the Netherlands (near Amsterdam and beyond)

The typical Dutch wind, clouds, and rain are taking a break, which makes today the perfect beach day. If you’re stuck in the office, geen probleem! The mercury won’t dip too much in the evening, staying at a balmy 14 to 20 degrees Celsius.

A sunny weekend

Friday starts the weekend off with more sunny and warm weather but with a nice breeze to cool residents on the Wadden Islands.

Temperatures between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius can be expected in many areas throughout the country, with the east and southeast feeling the most heat.

A refreshing dip at the beach will be needed, with humidity adding to temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius to make the day sweltering. The mercury could rise to up to 32 degrees Celsius in the east and southeast.

@dutchreview Doe normaal #fyp #dutchreview #expat #summer #nl #beach #heatwave ♬ original sound – DutchReview

These tropical temperatures will continue on Sunday, reaching 29 degrees Celsius in the north and northwest to 31 degrees in parts of Gelderland, North Brabant, and Limburg.

Make the most of what will probably be our last bit of summer weather before autumn really begins and brings thunderstorms starting on Monday evening.

How will you celebrate the surprising tropical weather this weekend? Tell us in the comments!

