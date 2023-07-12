The Dutch women’s soccer team just pissed off their host country — and the World Cup hasn’t even begun

The Oranje women’s football team were seen by thousands on social media, presumably, doing the haka, a traditional Māori dance of New Zealand — and the internet didn’t hold back.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) proudly posted a video and images, via Instagram, of Oranje players Sherida Spitse and Merel van Dongen doing movements that very closely resemble the traditional New Zealand ceremonial dance, the haka, reports NU.nl.

The Dutch team came under heavy fire for disrespecting and mocking Māori culture without learning about the culture and the meanings behind the dance.

The haka or not?

The KNVB reacted by asserting that the players weren’t imitating the ceremonial dance, but just doing some sort of physical training “to evoke inner strength”. 🤨

In the video, Spitse can be seen clapping her hands and bending her knees — okay, until here, arguable…

But a few seconds later, Van Dongen is heard shouting “haka, New Zealand.” Oh nee…