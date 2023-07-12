Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Amsterdam shows go on sale today, and fans are STRESSED

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
photo-of-taylor-swift-performing
At 2 PM today, ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s three Amsterdam concerts will commence — and you could cut the tension with a knife. 

The stress levels have fans sweating profusely, on the verge of projectile vomiting, and prepared to fight tooth and nail at the prospect of being in the same room as this fearless musical hotshot. 

Golden tickets 

Remember when fans were made to register on TicketMaster just for a chance — but not a guarantee — of snatching T-Swizzle tickets? 

Now, out of those desperate registrants, an even smaller percentage have been invited to enter a queue to buy tickets. If selected, you will receive an email containing a code and a link that directs you to official ticket sales, reports RTL Nieuws

However, the tickets are expected to sell out in a matter of seconds, quicker than you can even say the name of Miss Tay-Tay herself.  

“Puking with nerves”

The result of this pressure? Fans are willing to splurge college funds, practically sever their limbs, and stay awake for 24 hours just to purchase tickets in time — even though, according to spokesperson Ellen Tolsma, queuing for hours beforehand doesn’t improve your odds. 

Make no mistake, it’s not just your standard Taylor Swift concert — it’s a three-hour long transcendental ✨experience ✨in which she will “sing all her albums”, explains a dedicated Swiftie called Daena from Breda, who was interviewed by RTL Nieuws. 

The same fan has a “whole game plan”: several laptops, iPads, and phones open, with credit card details scrawled down on a nearby notebook for easy access. Game on!

The anticipation has her in a state of dizzied exhilaration and feeling as though she’s both “breaking down” and about to “puke with nerves”. 

Now we’ve got bad blood 

But it wasn’t always like this. TicketMaster had to implement this new system to make sure that tickets end up in the hands of actual Swifties, instead of swindling posers who just want to resell the tickets at a higher price. 

@fkzreads My mum said I’d have more chances to win the lottery 😍😍 #taylorswift #erastour #swifttok ♬ original sound – BBC Radio 1

While it’s still usually safe, reselling on TicketSwap has become more restrictive. Concert organisations ideally want all resales to happen on TicketMaster, which gives the artist more money directly. 

Tay-Tay, if it’s money that you want, we’ll give you everything we have — take our organs if that helps. 🤪 

What’s your method for securing a ticket to Taylor’s concert? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

