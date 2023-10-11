The Netherlands’ biggest circus festival is back (and better than ever!)

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to leave the bikes and stroopwafels behind and step into the magical realm of Festival Circolo — the biggest circus festival in the Netherlands!

From 13 to 22 October, artists and performers from around the globe welcome you to their performances in Tilburg’s Spoorpark. Their goal? To make you fall in love with contemporary circus! 🎪

The talented acrobats will have you holding your breath! 🫢 Image: Merk Tilburg

What exactly is Festival Circolo?

Festival Circolo is the largest festival for contemporary circus in the Netherlands. This year, the organisers are bringing you around 80 spectacular shows!

What is contemporary circus? Contemporary circus is the “love child of circus, theatre, dance, music, design, visual arts and everything that is fantasised about”. Forget about (mildly scary) clowns and sawdust — instead, contemporary circus tells a story, all while exploring the boundaries of the possible.

The festival hosts talented professionals to share with the audience what they’re most passionate about: circus!

There is a place for everyone at Festival Circolo: Whether you’re hearing impaired or not, visually impaired or not, able-bodied or disabled, 4 or 104 years old. The only requirement? You should be ready to fully immerse yourself in the magic. ✨

Breathtaking performances and much, much more

Of course, the main attraction at a circus festival will be the performances. These will take place across various tents in Tilburg’s stunning Spoorpark. Now, you might be thinking: “What’s the secret sauce that makes Festival Circolo so special?”

Well, it’s the incredible variety of shows that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear, holding your breath in suspense, or fighting to hold back tears (sometimes even at the same time!).

From jaw-dropping juggling acts to impressive handstand performances and touching stories, the performances at Festival Circolo will leave you wanting more. 🤩

But wait, there’s more than ‘just’ spectacular shows! Think workshops, lekkere food trucks, campfires, and playgrounds to keep the little ones entertained. We bet you won’t be bored!

So gezellig! Image: Supplied

What can I expect?

If you haven’t gathered by now, Festival Circolo has A LOT to offer. Let’s have a look at some of the programme highlights to get you excited!

To view the entire Festival Circolo programme, make sure to check out their website. 🤹

GLORIOUS BODIES by Circumstances / Piet Van Dycke

That’s not the kind of “headstand” we’re used to! Image: Supplied

Glorious Bodies is “a search for strength in ageing bodies”, and let us tell you: it’s a truly heartwarming act.

The performance features six acrobats between the ages of 55 and 67, who explore the strengths and limitations of the ageing body — all while destroying the clichés that surround old age. We highly recommend it! 🧡

🎪 Performing on 18, 19, and 20 October at Spoorpark Icarus.

En Attendant le Grand Soir by Le Doux Supplice

Ready to join in? Image: Supplied

Do you want to be a part of the fun? At En Attendant le Grand Soir, you can! 🕺

During this dance spectacle, the acrobats showcase their jaw-dropping talents. Slowly but surely, they include the audience in their show and ultimately draw you into a whirlwind of dance and fun.

🎪 Performing on 14 and 15 October at Spoorpark Cirque Pardi.

RUNNERS by Hippana Maleta

Sometimes it only takes three people to put on a hell of a show. Image: Supplied

This hilarious performance features three men, two treadmills, juggling balls and some live music. With their outstanding talent, the performers showcase just how impressive the human body can be.

And what about the treadmill, you ask? Well, it’s part of the show too! They play on it, create music with it, experiment, and, of course, fall on it. 🏃

🎪 Performing on 16 and 17 October at Spoorpark Icarus.

Festival Circolo is all about fun, diversity, and the spectacular art and effort behind circus.

If you have a free evening between 13 and 22 October, we hope to see you there!

