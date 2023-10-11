Travelling to Amsterdam? You’ll soon be paying the HIGHEST tourist tax in Europe

If a visit to Amsterdam was on your 2024 bucket list, you may want to reconsider. Why? Because starting next year, visiting the Dutch capital will be a hell of a lot more expensive — due to skyrocketing tourist tax.

To combat overcrowding, the city of Amsterdam has been trying to become a little less attractive to tourists.

After banning large cruise ships, restricting weed, and flat-out telling young Brits to “stay away”, Amsterdam will soon take things a step further. How so? By raising its tourist tax to be the highest in all of Europe, according to Trouw.

What does this look like in practice?

Good question! Amsterdam’s tourist tax currently sits comfortably at 7% — but in 2024, it will be raised to a whopping 12.5%. Yikes.

What does this mean for tourists? Well, at an average room rate of €175 (US$185) for one person for one night, tourists are currently paying €15.25 (US$16.20) in tourist tax.

Those who plan on visiting the land of tulips, clogs, and stroopwafels in 2024, however, will be looking at a total amount of €21.80 (US$23). Per person. Per night! 😬

The money accumulated from this tax will be invested into the neighbourhoods and boroughs that most need it, states the municipality of Amsterdam.

What about the locals?

If you live in Amsterdam, you can let out a sigh of relief. While the tourist tax is increasing drastically, local property tax and parking fees will not go up any further — at least for now.

The municipality “wants to spare residents as much as possible during this financially difficult time”. After all, Amsterdam’s goal is to make the city more livable for the locals.

Now all they’ll have to deal with is the massive housing crisis — oh, and the rats. 🐀😉

What do you think about Amsterdam’s newest measure to curb over-tourism? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.