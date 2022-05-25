The guide to 10 thrilling theme parks in the Netherlands

You’re in luck! There are plenty of theme parks in the Netherlands for you to visit, most of them being open all year round too. A few are even huge tourist attractions and attract people from all over Europe just to visit their park.

So if you’re a thrill-seeker, a rollercoaster junkie, or just love the atmosphere — you’ll be sorted in the Netherlands. Here are 10 theme parks where you can get your thrill fix!

1. De Efteling

De Efteling is one of the most beloved theme parks in the Netherlands and Europe. It’s been around since 1952 and is a fairytale-themed park but has evolved a lot since then. At the site, you have stacks of attractions, activities and a holiday resort if you want to stay the night.

Of course, it’s amazing for children, but it’s popular with adults too. If you’re an adrenaline addict you’ll love the Baron 1898 dive coaster, which plunges you down a 37.5-metre free fall or get dizzy on the double loop and corkscrew that makes up the Python rollercoaster. Eek!

Rocking the boat gets a whole new meaning at De Efteling! Image: Depositphotos

If you’re exhausted by the sheer size, you can travel through this massive park by boat and train or dine in one of the many on-site restaurants.

Open: 7 days a week, all year round (so, Winter Efteling)! In the peak months (July and August) it is open later on Fridays and Saturdays.

Location: Europalaan 1, 5171 KW Kaatsheuvel

2. Walibi Holland

Walibi Holland is another favourite park of the Dutch and is particularly popular with younger children. Don’t be fooled though, there are plenty of fast rides at Walibi so adults will still have a great time on their own.

Zip along the Xpress: Platform 13 rollercoaster at Walibi. Image: Depositphotos

The park has the largest concentration of different roller coasters throughout the whole Netherlands, so there is no shortage for those who want a jolt of adrenaline to make their day. Walibi also hosts themed events, such as Halloween Fright Night.

Open: On and off throughout the year, check their website to see if it’s open when you are planning on going.

Location: Spijkweg 30, 8256 RJ Biddinghuizen

3. Madurodam

If you’ve ever wanted to walk around and explore almost all of the Netherlands in one day, Madurodam is the theme park for you. 😉 This park is host to miniature versions of Dutch cities and landmarks in The Hague.

You’ll see all things typically Dutch, like canals, tulip fields, cheese markets and typical Dutch houses. You can also learn a lot about the history of the country and some fun facts about Dutch culture and traditions. There are more than 5,500 miniature trees planted there, along with 55,000 plants, so it’s beautiful as well!

No rollercoasters, but it is damn cute. Image: Michal Osmenda/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

It’s also very interactive. There’s a section where if you put a coin in, a miniature vehicle will drive a pair of miniature clogs over to you and then you can take them home (tip: this is actually cheaper than buying some in the shop!). There’s also a mixing deck, where you can pretend to DJ some EDM to a miniature audience. 🎧🎵

Open: All year round

Location: George Maduroplein 1, 2584 RZ The Hague

4. The Amsterdam Dungeon

This attraction isn’t for the faint-hearted. The Amsterdam Dungeon showcases 11 live (and very scary) history shows, so you can learn and be frightened at the same time. Over 500 years of dark historical events are captured. Next, you can walk around the Amsterdam Dungeon on your tour, entering torture rooms and exploring Amsterdam’s dark past.

Spooky, scary delights, the Amsterdam Dungeon is a horror-themed show with a ride. Image: Depositphotos

It’s probably the coolest way to have fun, get scared and learn something all at the same time. After the shows, you can experience a drop ride — which is just as scary as the whole place itself.

Open: All year round

Location: Rokin 78, 1012 KW Amsterdam

5. Adventure Park Hellendoorn

Adventure Park Hellendoorn is the perfect Dutch theme park for children and teens. There are over 30 rides to choose from, from roller coasters to laser tag and rapids. If it’s hot weather it’s also a great choice because there are heaps of water-themed rides.

The Galleon boat ride is a real whizz! Image: Joris/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

You can also stay close to the resort with lots of different accommodations from camping, to luxury apartments and bungalows.

Open: April – October

Location: Luttenbergerweg 22, 7447 PB Hellendoorn

6. Duinrell

This park is on the smaller side in comparison to some of the other amusement parks in the Netherlands, but it certainly isn’t any less fun. Duinrell holds plenty of rides and other attractions for small children. For adult thrill-seekers, there are roller coasters and other attractions.

Want more? How about a whole water park to splash around in too! The famous Tiki pool is incredibly popular and every summer you can expect to find large queues to enter it. Inside, there is heaps of space to swim, along with water rapids, slides (some of the largest in the Netherlands) and waterfalls.

You can also book Duingalows nearby, so you can stay the night!

Open: July – November

Location: Duinrell 1, 2242 JP, Wassenaar

7. Slagharen

There are over 30 rides and other activities to enjoy at Slagharen. There’s especially lots to do for children, as there are a lot of shows and other things that will appeal to small children.

As well as being a theme park full of rides, it also has a water park, AquaMexicana. It’s Mexican themed and boasts three water slides, a pool, two spray parks and the largest jacuzzi in the Netherlands.

Slagharen is super vibrant at night! Image: Pixabay

If this is all too much for you to do in one day, you can stay overnight at the park. You can even stay at some really unusually cool places, such as a Cowboy Cottage or a Wigwam.

Open: Varies throughout the year, in the winter months it’s either closed or only open on weekends. Don’t forget to check the website beforehand!

Location: Amusement & Holiday Park, Slagharen Zwarte Dijk, 37 7776 PB

8. Archeon

This historical theme park explores the Roman, Medieval and Prehistoric periods. Archeon will transport you back in time and you’ll be sure to find everybody dressed up so you can experience for yourself how it may have looked during those times.

Step back in time at these theme Parks in the Netherlands. Image: Ziko van Dijk/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

Visit the Roman Museum and the Archeology House to learn about our past, with films and activities. You will learn so much about the inhabitants throughout the park and how they used to live. You can also get archery lessons, learn how to make a fire, learn how to bake and more.

Events happen throughout the year too, such as a Viking festival.

Open: All year round

Location: Archeonlaan 1, 2408 ZB Alphen aan den Rijn

9. Drievliet

Drievliet is another family-friendly amusement park, with something for everyone. There are a variety of roller coasters, shows, slides and other children’s activities. The shows are particularly popular, as they have their own theatre. There is also a haunted house if you’re after a bit of a scare.

Save your ice cream until after you go on this ride. Image: Michiel1972/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

Open: Most days of the year, but closed on random weeks in the winter. Check the website beforehand.

Location: Laan van ‘s-Gravenmade 81, 2495 BD The Hague

10. Sprookjeswonderland

Sprookjeswonderland is the perfect amusement park if you have small children. The whole park is completely dedicated to fairy tales (hence the translation: Fairytale Wonderland) and there is a variety of different activities and attractions for children.

There’s gnome place like home. Image: Xenan/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

In the winter the park reopens as Sprookjeswinterland, which focuses on more wintery tales, such as Snow White. There is also a fortune teller, a story room and a huge Christmas tree, that sits at the entrance of the park.

Open: Almost all year round, yet in the winter it switches to Sprookjeswinterland. Another one of the great theme parks in the Netherlands.

Location: Kooizandweg 9, 1601 LK Enkhuizen

Nothing pique your interests? No problem! There are way more theme parks in the Netherlands for all interests, ages, and occasions!

FAQs about theme parks in the Netherlands

What is the largest theme park in the Netherlands? De Efteling is the largest and most popular theme park in the Netherlands and is located in North Brabant. It’s a sort of Dutch Disneyland (and older than the first Disney park too!). Are any theme parks in the Netherlands suitable for children? Yes! They are many theme parks suitable for children of all ages in the Netherlands. For small children, you can head to Sprookjeswonderland, Adventurepark Hellendoorn theme park, Slagharen and more. For older children, head to Efteling, Walibi Holland, Madurodam, and more. Can I stay at any theme parks in the Netherlands overnight? Yes, there are plenty of places that offer accommodation and some are on site. The coolest one by far is at Slagharen, where you can stay in a wigwam or a themed cottage. Check each theme park to see if they have any overnight accommodation options!

Last updated: This article was originally published in August 2018, but was fully updated in May 2022 for your reading pleasure.