How IU’s online MBAs will send your career skyrocketing into the future

Whether your passion lies in IT, healthcare, artificial intelligence, or something completely different, getting an MBA can open doors to exciting new career prospects.

Wondering where you can find your perfect MBA match? One that’s not just specialised, taught online, but also hella flexible? Then look no further than the International University of Applied Sciences (IU).

Why are they the best, you ask? Let’s see. 👇

Find your match: MBAs in the most in-demand fields

Whether you want to grow your existing skills or entirely redirect the way your career is taking — it’s important that you choose an MBA that fits your goals.

With IU, your next career move is just a few clicks away. Image: Freepik

Focused on some of the Netherlands’ (and the world’s!) most in-demand fields, IU’s specialised MBAs are as varied as the tulips in a Dutch garden. As a result, you’re guaranteed to find a course that fits your needs and wants.

Whether your passion lies in marketing, finance, or even e-sports management, IU has got your back. Thanks to their high-quality courses, you’ll gain real-life skills that will take your CV to the next level — and open doors to exciting career prospects.

A flexible course that fits your schedule

IU’s courses are fully taught online, making them accessible from the comfort of your couch — and anywhere else in the world (catching up on lectures by the beach, anyone?). 🍹

IU gets it: Sometimes, it can be hard to combine your studies with other obligations, such as your job, family, and hobbies. That’s why you can study in your own time, at your own pace.

Studying outside? Geen problem! Image: Freepik

Not only do all MBA courses have flexible start days and online portals that are accessible 24/7 — but they also offer full-time and part-time schemes. This allows the students to decide when to start, and how much time to dedicate to their degree.

Uh-oh: your plans have changed, and now you have less time for your studies? Geen problem! If the unexpected happens, IU easily lets you switch to a different time scheme, extend your study period, or even take a semester off — at no extra cost.

Customise your programme to match your personal goals

The flexibility at IU goes beyond your schedule — and seeps into the very essence of your course. What does that mean? That you can tailor your programme according to your needs!

Yup, thanks to a wide variety of elective courses, students can custom-build their degrees and specialise in innovative fields that will make them stand out from the crowd. 🌟

In this way, IU allows you to take matters into your own hands and craft a study that is precisely suited to your career goals. Can it get any more flexible than that? We think niet.

Innovative teaching methods that make you stand out from the crowd

In an ever-evolving technological landscape, digital literacy is all the rage on the job market. IU prepares you for this ever-growing demand by using modern teaching methods that give you hands-on experience with the most in-demand digital tools.

Navigating an online study environment will make you tech-savvy in no time. Image: IU/Supplied

From using AI tools to navigating digital learning platforms to mastering digital communication — IU’s online programmes teach you beyond just the subject at hand.

In no time, you’ll be a true master of the digital universe, and your modern skill set will make you a hot commodity among employers worldwide. 🪄

Become a well-rounded professional with hands-on experience

Sure, textbook knowledge is great. But, as you would know from having spent some time in the workforce: the real key to success is practical experience. 🗝️

And IU knows it. That’s why all of their programmes provide students with a perfect cocktail of theory and practice, and allow people to gain valuable real-world practice.

Each MBA course at IU also offers monthly intensive live sessions. Image: Freepik

In this way, graduates are ideally prepared for whatever fields they want to break into.

Not only does this look prima on your resume, but it also means that IU’s classes and teaching methods are highly engaging, challenging your knowledge, and keeping you on your toes.

Accredited and highly-ranked

Online universities are great for their flexibility, but naturally, you’ll also want to be sure that your university of choice will set you up for success, right?

Well, we are happy to tell you that your MBA degree from the International University of Applied Sciences is accredited by the German Accreditation Council — ensuring your degree is recognised worldwide (and, most importantly, in the Netherlands!).

Being an IU graduate will open many doors! Image: Freepik

On top of that, IU’s outstanding quality is reflected in its ranking. In fact, the current CHE University Ranking places IU in the top rank for six out of 25 categories! 👏

When it comes to IU’s MBAs specifically, those are equally as well-renowned, and the popular QS Online MBA Ranking puts IU in place 26 out of all European universities. To put that into perspective: this makes IU the only German university to make the cut in the 2023 ranking!

A great variety of programmes, heel veel flexibility, AND international accreditation? Yup, with a specialised MBA programme from IU, you’re set up for success.

Ready to invest in your future? You can read all about the International University of Applied Sciences’ offer on their homepage.

Want information that’s specific to your situation? Just make an appointment for a personalised video call. 👇

What do you think about the International University of Applied Sciences? Tell us in the comments!