Freight train involved in accident at Voorschoten drove on the right track, says ProRail CEO

FeaturedNewsTraffic
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
photo-of-a-dutch-train
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/19273137/stock-photo-a-new-dutch-trai.html

While the NS is working to restore the tracks by next Tuesday, several agencies are working to understand how the NS passenger train derailed in Voorschoten on April 4. 

With details still being uncovered about the train accident, ProRail CEO John Voppen took to Dutch talk show Op1 last night to clarify some points. According to Voppen, the freight train that hit the construction train had been on the right track, reports RTL Nieuws

READ MORE | Trains halted between Leiden and The Hague in the following days after serious rail incident

There were four train tracks on the route at the time, with two closed for construction work and two open for train traffic. Both the freight train and the NS night passenger train that followed it are thought to have been on the correct tracks open for traffic. 

Collision with a construction crane

As investigations into the incident have progressed, we now know a bit more about what happened last Tuesday.

Early in the morning on April 4, a freight train collided with a construction crane belonging to the construction company BAM. The freight train was severely damaged but not derailed. 

Then, at 3:30 AM on the same Tuesday, an NS passenger train collided with either the crane or debris from the crane and was derailed by the impact. 

While it remains unclear how exactly this happened, investigations are ongoing to uncover more details.

30 are receiving care

Of the 50 people on the passenger train, 30 were seriously injured, 19 are in currently in hospital, and three are in intensive care. 

The 65-year-old driver of the freight train was killed in the accident. 

RailAlert, a foundation that “provides a safe and healthy working environment for everyone working on Dutch railways”, says it’s waiting for the investigations’ conclusions.

Investigations are ongoing

Several organisations have come together to investigate the incident. The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) is leading the investigation. 

Additionally, the police, the Public Prosecution Service, the Labor Inspectorate, OVV (Dutch Safety Board), ProRail, the NS, DB Cargo and possibly the BAM are also investigating the accident. 

Train between Leiden and The Hague

Unfortunately, trains between Leiden and The Hague passing through Voorschoten are still on halt. The tracks are expected to be restored by Tuesday, April 11 next week.

In the meantime, NS buses are running between the two cities. 

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
How to get from Amsterdam to London: the complete 2022 guide
Next article
9 kooky things about renting in the Netherlands
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

It’s official: The Netherlands is STILL Europe’s drug capital

With the abundance of Dutch “coffeeshops”, it probably doesn’t come as a shock that the Netherlands is one of Europe’s...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

9 kooky things about renting in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧 - 0
Finding a home to rent in a foreign country can feel like an especially daunting task. When it comes to huren (renting) in the...

How to get from Amsterdam to London: the complete 2022 guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 2
Travelling from Amsterdam to London is easy. These two capitals are not only close, but are serviced by stacks of transport options. Would you...

Stage? All you need to know about internships in the Netherlands

Emma Brown - 4
If you're a student at a Dutch university or someone who wants to spend a few months in the Netherlands, you might want to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.