How did the train accident in Voorschoten happen? Experts weigh in

NewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
passenger-train-amersfoort-railway-station-netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/passenger-train-amersfoort-railway-station-netherlands_15250379.htm#query=dutch%20trains&position=38&from_view=search

Two days after the horrible train accident in Voorschoten, many questions remain unanswered.

How could a freight train collide with a construction crane? What speed were the trains travelling at? When will we know more? While investigations are ongoing, experts are now weighing in to answer these questions.

Not much is certain

Many organisations are currently investigating the accident, but most don’t want to release any information until their research is complete. So, what do we know so far?

Sadly, not much. What is certain is that on Tuesday morning, just before 3.30 AM, a freight train collided with a mobile crane belonging to construction company BAM.

BAM was hired to work on the rails that night and kept two out of four tracks free for trains to run on. According to ProRail, the freight train must’ve not run on the two intended tracks, but on one of the ones that had construction on it.

After this first collision, parts of the crane will have ended up on a track intended for passenger trains, causing an NS intercity to derail just moments later.

Translation: A terrible train accident near Voorschoten, where, unfortunately, one person died, and many people were injured. My thoughts are with the relatives and with all the victims. I wish them all the best.

A human error

André van der Grift was the director of Saferail for eleven years — a company which assures safety during rail work. He believes the accident to be the result of a tragic human error.

“There is almost no other way,” he tells NU.nl.

The protocols and measures that come with rail work can take months, sometimes years, to implement.

A technical error can, therefore, almost certainly be excluded. “Work on a track where trains run really never happens. It’s a no-go,” Van der Grift explains.

A similar accident has not happened in almost 20 years, since 2004.

The speed of the trains

While not much is known about the speed of the freight train, the passenger train is assumed to have been going at a high speed.

ProRail spokesman Aldert Baas tells the NOS that, although Voorschooten is close to Leiden Centraal, the train was not meant to stop there, and was therefore driving at a normal speed.

Calculations using public GPS data from the NS passenger train estimate its speed to have been around 137 kilometres per hour.

Clarity will take a long time

Several organisations have come together to investigate the incident, including the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT), the police on behalf of the Public Prosecution Service, the Labor Inspectorate, the OVV (Dutch Safety Board), ProRail, the NS, DB Cargo and possibly BAM.

Police spokesman Dennis Janus tells the NOS how these investigations will take their course from here.

“We were able to see what happened, but how it happened, we have to look at. We walk through all scenarios. For example, we look at the installations such as switches, the technology, and we are also going to hear people.”

These kinds of investigations are complex and take a long time, he explains. It is likely that months will pass before we know what exactly happened in Voorschoten that Tuesday morning.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
The top 16 free ways to learn Dutch
Next article
Famous Dutch gorilla Bokito passes away in Rotterdam Zoo
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Thousands of students in the Netherlands file lawsuits for energy allowance

Around 2,500 students in the Netherlands are challenging the municipalities’ exclusion of students from the national energy allowance.  The legal consultancy...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Too bad, peanut butter! The top 10 strangest Dutch expressions

Andra Vanghelie - 7
Dutch expressions can sound pretty crazy when you translate them into English. So we thought we'd have some fun explaining our top 10 Dutch...

Thousands of students in the Netherlands file lawsuits for energy allowance

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Around 2,500 students in the Netherlands are challenging the municipalities’ exclusion of students from the national energy allowance.  The legal consultancy firm Legal Advice Wanted...

Famous Dutch gorilla Bokito passes away in Rotterdam Zoo

Simone Jacobs - 0
Bokito, the gorilla that made world news in 2007, passed away unexpectedly at Diergaarde Blijdorp last Tuesday.  According to Het Parool, Bokito already didn’t look...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.