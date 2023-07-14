Man stabs several people in centre of Leiden, victims left seriously injured

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
The suspect of a stabbing in the centre of Leiden that left several people seriously injured this morning is still at large. Police continue to circle the city. 

A man with a head injury, described as dark-skinned with short hair, is suspected of stabbing multiple people in the Diaconaal Centrum De Bakkerij on the Oude Rijn before fleeing the scene. 

All emergency services are currently at the scene to help the victims, including two trauma helicopters and four ambulances, reports the NOS

At the time of writing, a police helicopter and arrest team are searching the centre of Leiden for the suspect. 

The police have asked people on Burgernet to keep an eye out for the suspect, but they should stay away from the man if spotted. 

It is still unknown why the incident occurred.

Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

