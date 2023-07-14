Man stabs several people in centre of Leiden, victims left seriously injured

The suspect of a stabbing in the centre of Leiden that left several people seriously injured this morning is still at large. Police continue to circle the city.

A man with a head injury, described as dark-skinned with short hair, is suspected of stabbing multiple people in the Diaconaal Centrum De Bakkerij on the Oude Rijn before fleeing the scene.

All emergency services are currently at the scene to help the victims, including two trauma helicopters and four ambulances, reports the NOS.

At the time of writing, a police helicopter and arrest team are searching the centre of Leiden for the suspect.

The police have asked people on Burgernet to keep an eye out for the suspect, but they should stay away from the man if spotted.

It is still unknown why the incident occurred.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.