13 intriguing things to do in Kinderdijk in 2022

Kinderdijk is a small village in the South of the Netherlands. A recognised UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997, there are so many things to do in Kinderdijk — all while you enjoy the stunning views.

If you’re looking for a trip away from the bustling cities of the Netherlands, a trip to Kinderdijk is our top recommendation. Whatever you desire, there are always things to do in Kinderdijk!

Perhaps you’ll cycle beside the water and admire the ingenuity of Dutch water control, or take a peek inside a real 17th-century windmill.

1. Wander around the unmissable UNESCO windmills

The windmills at Kinderdijk are not only functional but also mystical. Image: Unsplash

Kinderdijk has been a recognised UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997. Why, you ask?

Well, because the windmills at Kinderdijk are some of the most important (and ingenious!) windmills in the Netherlands.

After the St. Elizabeth flood in 1421, a flood that destroyed the dikes originally built in the small village and thousands of people drowned.

In order to prevent the water from flooding again, the Dutch turned to their trusty invention; windmills.

Ever since, Kinderdijk’s windmills have successfully directed the course of the water and kept the land of the village above sea level.

Out of a disaster, rose something beautiful. However, if you do choose to visit, remember that 17 of the 19 windmills are private residences, and no drones are allowed. 🚫

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: 10.30 AM to 4 PM

📍 Location: Nederwaard 1, 2961 AS Kinderdijk

2. Check out the Blokweer Museum Mill

Experience the Dutch past at the Blokweer Mill in Kinderdijk. Image: Kinderjik.nl/Supplied

One of the most important things to do in Kinderdijk is to actually look inside the windmills — and Blokweer Mill is one of the two mills in Kinderdijk that remains open to the public.

You can explore inside the mill, and take a peek into what life was like in the Netherlands in the 20th century. How? The mill has been built to recreate it!

Aside from the interesting history of mill life, kids will also love Blokweer for another solid reason; there are goats living on the mill! 🐐

💰 Price: €18.50 for adults, €6.75 for children

⏰ Opening hours: 10.30 AM to 4 PM

📍 Location: Blokweerschekade, 2961 AT Kinderdijk

3. Quench your curiosity in the Nederwaard Museum Mill

Visiting the Nederwaard Museum Mill is just one of many things to do in Kinderdijk. Image: Kinderdijk.nl/Supplied

The second of the two mills you can peek inside, this mill allows an accurate look into what everyday life was like for millers in the 18th century.

Originally inhabited by the Hoek family as early as 1744, the mill has real items from the millers’ lives, as well as historical photographs. Upstairs, you can even see the old bedroom, in which up to ten children would sleep together.

💰 Price: €18.50 for adults, €6.75 for children

⏰ Opening hours: 10.30 AM to 4 PM

📍 Location: Nederwaard 5, 2961 AS Kinderdijk

4. Rent a bike and enjoy the landscape from the comfort of your saddle

Renting a bike and cycling is a wonderful thing to do in Kinderdijk. Image: Depositphotos

A wonderful way to take in the landscape in Kinderdijk is to rent a bike and cycle the many pathways.

You can spend a relaxing afternoon with a loved one cycling around the village, admiring the genius of Dutch millers and builders who managed to claim the land by building windmills.

With a huge selection of different cycling routes, you’re sure to find the path to suit you so you can chat, cycle, and feel like a true Dutchie. 🚵‍♀️

💰 Price: €8 per bike

⏰ Opening hours: 11 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Molenstraat 117, 2961 AK Kinderdijk

5. Take an inspiring boat tour along two different routes of your choice

Hop on a boat in Kinderdijk and take in the epic views in comfort. Image: Kinderdijk.nl/Supplied

Using the same ticket that also grants you entrance to the two mills (and the pumping centre! 😉), you will get a canal tour included in your visit to Kinderdijk.

An opportunity you just can’t pass up, a boat tour around Kinderdijk will allow you to admire the windmills from a very important perspective — the water. 🌊

The tour boats run all day long, and you have your own choice between what routes you would like to take.

One boat, The Hopper, goes along a fixed route and will take you to the Nederwaard Mill and the Blokweer Mill.

For the second route, you’ll find yourself aboard The Cruiser, which sails for half an hour along the Lage Boezem of the Overwaard, a section of the river surrounding Kinderdijk.

Unable to choose? Geen probleem! You can hop onto both of these cruises if you have the time to spare. ⌛

💰 Price: Included in museum ticket

⏰ Opening hours: 11 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Nederwaard 1, 2961 AS Kinderdijk

6. Peek inside the Wisboom pumping centre

Visiting the Wisboom pumping centre is a great thing to do in Kinderdijk. Image: Supplied

Got any engineering nerds in need of a bit of excitement? This ancient pumping centre, built way back in the year 1868, is one of many wonderful things you can do at Kinderdijk!

The pumping centre was originally operated by a steam engine, but, as modern technology advanced, this engine was replaced by an electrical engine.

At the pumping centre, thousands of litres of water were pumped through from the polders into the river beyond.

Now, you can go inside the centre and have a close-up look into how the engines operated, and how the Dutch managed to win the war against water.

💰 Price: Included in museum ticket

⏰ Opening hours: 11 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Overwaard 3, 2961 AT Kinderdijk

7. Arrive in style with a waterbus from Rotterdam

Hopping on a waterbus from Rotterdam is another thing to do in Kinderdijk. Image: Unsplash

What’s the best way to get to Kinderdijk, you ask?

Well, one way you can get there is to hop on a water bus from Rotterdam.

Not only that, it will give you a story to tell your friends at home but also some great views!

Travelling by waterbus not your style? You can also get the bus from Dordrecht, and travel in ease on the bus to Kinderdijk. Got a bike? You can bring it along with you and save yourself the cost of renting a bike once you get there!

💰 Price: €8.98, and bringing a bike is free!

⏰ Opening hours: Runs from 7 AM to 4.30 PM

📍 Location: Erasmusbrug, 3011 BN Rotterdam

8. Check out the floating exhibition

Step back in time at the floating exhibition on a day trip to Kinderdijk. Image: Kinderdijk.nl/Supplied

Right in front of the Blokweer Mill is the floating exhibition at Kinderdijk. This exhibition is hosted on a barge called ‘Everything has a time.’ The barge has been restored and is now a part of the World Heritage Site.

On the barge, you can learn more about the St. Elizabeth flood, and get some insight into the kind of challenges that climate change will bring to polders such as those in Kinderdijk.

💰 Price: Included in museum ticket

⏰ Opening hours: 11 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Blokweerschekade, 2961 AT Kinderdijk

9. Bring your good shoes and take a hike

A wander around the countryside in Kinderdijk could be the cure for autumn blues. Image: Unsplash

At Café de Klok, you can take part in an organised group hike. The cafe offers a breakfast deal followed by a hike, or, if you’re a late riser, you can opt for an afternoon start! 🚶‍♀️

There are hiking trails that wind their way all around the village, so whatever your energy level, you’re sure to find a trail to enjoy when you’re in Kinderdijk!

Take part in a group tour, or, if you’re the more silent type, take a hike by yourself and let your thoughts wander away…

💰 Price: €21.95 for the morning package, €27.95 for the afternoon package

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM to 1.30 PM

📍 Location: Molenstraat 117, 2961 AK Kinderdijk

10. Hop across the water and grab dinner

Grab a bite to eat after a long day of exploring. Image: Unsplash

While there are many things to do in Kinderdijk, for some dinner you’ll have to hop on over to Ridderkerk, a nearby town.

There, you can have your pick between many different restaurants, though perhaps you could grab yourself some tasty seafood dishes, or even try a few different cheeses and eat like a true Dutch man!

💰 Price: Dependant on what you order

⏰ Opening hours: Usually 5 PM to 12 AM

📍 Location: Ridderkerk

11. Bring a picnic and eat with a spectacular windmill backdrop

Enjoy a picnic in the classic Dutch countryside. Image: Unsplash

If you’re looking to cut down on expenses (we all are during this cost-of-living crisis), one of the cheaper things you can do in Kinderdijk is bring your own picnic and eat while you watch the marvellous sight of the windmills operating.

Like true Dutchies, pack your own krentenbol for the day, and eat for cheap once you arrive. Then, simply hop on the waterbus home, and make sure you take lots of pictures to show your ever-eager friends.

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: Anytime you desire

📍 Location: Alblasserdam

12. Do a little bit of bird watching

Bring your little ones along and let them try to find the birds. Image: Unsplash

As Kinderdijk is a protected World Heritage Site, not only will you be able to see centuries-old windmills, but you will also spot some very rare birds.

Inside the bird theatre, (the Vogeltheater), you will be guided through the different species of birds (and other protected animals!). Keep your binoculars and camera close, because you might just catch sight of something awe-inspiring!

💰 Price: Included in museum ticket

⏰ Opening hours: 11 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Nederwaard 1, 2961 AS Kinderdijk

13. Pop into a café for a coffee and a wonderful view

Enjoy a hot cup of Joe on your visit to Kinderdijk. Image: Unsplash

To us, there seems no better way to enjoy the view of the majestic Dutch countryside than by grabbing a steaming hot latté and a plate of poffertjes while you visit the windmills.

What could be a better thing to do in Kinderdijk than relaxing with your loved ones as you recount the day (and ponder all the iconic history you’ve learnt!)

💰 Price: Dependent on what you order

⏰ Opening hours: Typically between 9 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Kinderdijk

Kinderdijk is an iconic village in the Netherlands, just packed full of history, intrigue and many things to do.

Will you be heading to Kinderdijk soon? Let us know your plans in the comments below! 👇