Road trips from the Netherlands to Luxembourg

Looking to plan a road trip from the Netherlands this summer? Luxembourg isn’t too far, and it’s so worth it!

When speaking of Luxembourg, people tend to think: banks, rain, and money. While those are all (partly) true, there is much more to the tiny country.

From the Netherlands, Luxembourg is the ideal destination for a weekend road trip: it’s not too far away but has lots to offer (including cheap gas!). And because it’s such a small country, you can get to any attraction really swiftly once you’ve crossed the border.

Once there, these are the must-visit attractions. Ready? Let’s go! 🇱🇺

Live your fairy-tale dreams at Vianden Castle

As you slowly approach this castle through the tiny twists and turns on the road in the north of Luxembourg, you are met with the typical fairy-tale view: a beautiful castle on the top of a very steep hill, surrounded by nothingness. 🏰

Built between the 11th and 14th centuries, Vianden Castle is today one of the most important historical monuments in Europe.

The entrance fee for Vianden Castle is not high, and there are lots of displays to see inside. It’s worth it just to see the views from the castle windows!

Tip: Get a LuxembourgCard! It grants you admission to Vianden Castle and free or discounted admission to more than 90 other places in Luxembourg. It even lets you rent bikes for free at some bike rental shops!

Visiting Vianden Castle on your Luxembourg road trip is a must! Image: Depositphotos

Become one with nature in the Mullerthal

If you live in the Netherlands, chances are high that it’s been a while since you’ve seen a mountain (or even a hill). ⛰️

Well, lucky for you, Luxembourg’s Mullerthal region has got you covered! Known as “Luxembourg’s Little Switzerland,” the Mullerthal is located in the East of the country and boasts beautiful landscapes. The perfect road trip stop for some fresh air!

Here, you’ll find dense forests crisscrossed by rushing streams and waterfalls, towering sandstone formations, mysterious caves and a great variety of plants and trees. 🌳

Before the Mullerthal region became easily accessible in 1814, it was nicknamed “The Land of the Wolves.” Image: Depositphotos

With 112 kilometres of hiking trails, the Mullerthal is any hiker’s dream, and is best explored on foot. 🥾

Visit the medieval town of Echternach

Located within the Mullerthal region is the small Luxembourgish town of Echternach, which is best known for its Benedictine Abbey and Basilica.

The town was founded in the 7th century, and like the rest of Luxembourg, Echternach is not only pretty, but it also oozes history. Its cobbled streets are lined with a mix of historical buildings, small shops, cafés and restaurants.

History buff? You’ve come to the right place!

A 20-minute walk from the town square of Echternach will take you to a beautiful artificial lake. Although you can’t swim in the lake, it’s a great spot for a picnic or a walk, and you can even rent paddle boats to paddle across the lake.

Tip: Don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on gas? Opt for public transport, it’s free in all of Luxembourg! (Take notes, Netherlands 👀)

Road-tripping to Larochette Castle

Larochette Castle is another beautiful castle in Luxembourg that also offers gorgeous views and has a typical fairy-tale look. It’s basically the site of old castle ruins, but there is still enough left of it to imagine how it would have looked back in the day. 👸

It is found in the picturesque village of Larochette, in the east of Luxembourg, and was originally built in the 11th century.

Look at this gorgeous fort! Image: Depositphotos

Cool down at the Upper Sûre Lake

If you happen to be in Luxembourg on a hot summer day, the Upper Sûre Lake is a must!

Covering an area of 380 hectares, it’s not only impressive to look at, but also satisfies the drinking water demands for a big part of the Grand Duchy. (And that’s not only an indication of the small size of Luxembourg but also of the lake’s super clean water!)

Upper Sûre Lake is a superb area for leisure. Outside the protected area, you can practice a variety of water sports, such as swimming, sailing, diving, windsurfing and canoeing. 🛶

Who knew Luxembourg had this much beautiful nature? Image: Lyna Meyrer/Supplied

Luxembourg City: road trip to the capital

The capital of Luxembourg, also called Luxembourg (…not confusing at all), is the home of many great sights — all of which are worth a visit.

Luxembourg city is a historical delight AND a shopper’s paradise! Image: Depositphotos

What’s special about Luxembourg city is its division into the upper and lower city — which also marks the division between the modern “New Town” and the historic “Old Town.” It will surprise you on every level (literally)! 😉

The upper city is great for shopping and eating, while the lower city is great to escape the city’s hustle and bustle. The entire Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, so we highly recommend taking your time to explore its many little alleyways and local cafés.

Tip: For the best views, take the Pfaffenthal Panoramic Elevator down to the Old Town

Go to Le Chemin de la Corniche

If you wish to take in the Old Town without actually making your way down there, you should take a stroll along the Chemin de la Corniche.

This walkway has the best views of Luxembourg city. It overlooks the historic parts of the city and is perfect to take your holiday snaps. It’s not called ‘the most beautiful balcony of Europe’ for no reason!

Notre-Dame Cathedral

This is a medieval catholic cathedral, and it’s beautiful both inside and out. It’s free to go in, and it’s never too busy either, so it’s a peaceful place to visit to get a break from the hustle and bustle of Luxembourg city’s streets.

It’s not the Notre Dame in Paris, but equally pretty! Image: Depositphotos

The Notre Dame is located right across from the “Golden Lady” — one of the city’s main tourist attractions. It’s a monument dedicated to the Luxembourgish soldiers who volunteered during the two World Wars and in the Korean War.

Visit the Grand Ducal Palace

Luxembourg is the only remaining Grand Duchy in the world — so of course, you have to visit the Grand Ducal Palace!

This is the official (but not principal) residence of the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, where he performs most of his duties. There are guided tours there in the summer season, which we can highly recommend.

An architect’s dream. Image: Depositphotos

Have you done a road trip from the Netherlands to Luxembourg? What were your favourite places to visit? Let us know in the comments!