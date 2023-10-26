🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Most wanted Dutch criminal takes a piss, then gets arrested

FeaturedNewsCrime
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
mans-back-as-he-pees-in-public-urinal-against-white-tiles
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/man-toilet_4666740.htm#query=man%20peeing&position=0&from_view=search&track=ais

The “most wanted man in the Netherlands” proved no match for this Amsterdam-based toilet. After he came out of the W.C. in a hotel yesterday morning, he was arrested on the spot.

The entire country was on a collective manhunt to track down the 24-year-old criminal Bretly D., who was dubbed the Netherlands’ most wanted man.

Up until yesterday, Dutch police were being flooded with hundreds of tips regarding the whereabouts of the alleged serial killer, the NOS reports.

Plus, the fact that the reward for turning him in was a whopping great €25,000 didn’t hurt either.

Receptionist mistook him for a hotel employee

The alleged murderer was taking a discreet stroll through Amsterdam yesterday morning when he snuck into a hotel toilet to avoid arrest and…relieve his bladder?

According to the hotel receptionist, allowing randomers off the street to use the bathroom is a rare occurrence.

But since there was construction happening at the hotel, the suspect was in luck — the receptionist let him in, assuming he was a construction employee.

Altered appearance

And who could blame her, considering the fact that D. had supposedly given his appearance a makeover to avoid arrest?

Apparently, he had ditched his “bad boy” looks and was donning a black jacket and freshly sheered bald head, with a cap in hand. Still, his “rushed” manner may have given him away.

Translation: “Firearms-dangerous Bretly D. arrested after manhunt.”

A construction worker recognised him nonetheless and pointed out the direction of where D. had gone (that is, the Gents) when the police arrived at the scene.

After his trip to the powder room, D. was greeted by a team of police officers.

Bretly D. is suspected of participating in the recent shooting of a psychiatrist and had a history of stabbing. He is currently in police custody.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup. 📮

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Kijk uit! Code yellow announced due to dense fog in the Netherlands
Next article
It’s official: this is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Amsterdam (and the world!)
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Yikes! Here’s how much the 30% ruling for expats could be cut by in 2024

Considering moving to the Netherlands as a skilled expat? Things are about to change for you. The House of Representatives...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Going to a rehab clinic in the Netherlands: what you should know

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
There are plenty of rehab clinics in the Netherlands to recover from addiction — and often, they're covered by insurance. The Netherlands is known for...

OPINION: Why the Dutch government (really) wants fewer internationals in the Netherlands

Ellen Ranebo - 2
Too much tourism, too much English on trams, and now too many students from abroad? As internationals, sometimes it’s hard not to adopt a...

Yikes! Here’s how much the 30% ruling for expats could be cut by in 2024

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Considering moving to the Netherlands as a skilled expat? Things are about to change for you. The House of Representatives has voted to eventually...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.