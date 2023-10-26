Most wanted Dutch criminal takes a piss, then gets arrested

The “most wanted man in the Netherlands” proved no match for this Amsterdam-based toilet. After he came out of the W.C. in a hotel yesterday morning, he was arrested on the spot.

The entire country was on a collective manhunt to track down the 24-year-old criminal Bretly D., who was dubbed the Netherlands’ most wanted man.

Up until yesterday, Dutch police were being flooded with hundreds of tips regarding the whereabouts of the alleged serial killer, the NOS reports.

Plus, the fact that the reward for turning him in was a whopping great €25,000 didn’t hurt either.

Receptionist mistook him for a hotel employee

The alleged murderer was taking a discreet stroll through Amsterdam yesterday morning when he snuck into a hotel toilet to avoid arrest and…relieve his bladder?

According to the hotel receptionist, allowing randomers off the street to use the bathroom is a rare occurrence.

But since there was construction happening at the hotel, the suspect was in luck — the receptionist let him in, assuming he was a construction employee.

Altered appearance

And who could blame her, considering the fact that D. had supposedly given his appearance a makeover to avoid arrest?

Apparently, he had ditched his “bad boy” looks and was donning a black jacket and freshly sheered bald head, with a cap in hand. Still, his “rushed” manner may have given him away.

Translation: “Firearms-dangerous Bretly D. arrested after manhunt.”

A construction worker recognised him nonetheless and pointed out the direction of where D. had gone (that is, the Gents) when the police arrived at the scene.

After his trip to the powder room, D. was greeted by a team of police officers.

Bretly D. is suspected of participating in the recent shooting of a psychiatrist and had a history of stabbing. He is currently in police custody.

