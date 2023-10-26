Kijk uit! Code yellow announced due to dense fog in the Netherlands

It’s officially spooky season! A code yellow warning was issued for a large part of the Netherlands due to dense fog covering our surroundings in some season-appropriate mist.

Code yellow is often used for thunderstorms or heavy rainfall, but heavy fog can transform our daily routines (even if it’s not as dramatic as lightning or showers).

Is it really that serious?

The code yellow was issued mostly due to limited visibility. According to NU.nl, visibility can be less than 200 metres in some areas.

Dense fog can create challenges for commuters and travellers — with less visibility, it’s a good idea to increase your following distance and go a bit slower than usual while driving.

The fog can also lead to temporary disruptions in public transportation. Make sure to double-check your train times for this morning’s commute to work!

The fog will be short-lived

Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel and Limburg will be spared of the foggy mysticism. As for the rest of us, the fog will disappear in the second half of the morning.

When the fog clears in the coming days, there’s even a chance that the sun will show itself. But don’t count on it too much; the clouds will soon come back and possibly bring us some rain.

It might be time to embrace the gloomy weather vibes because it’s looking like rainy, chilly weather is here to stay for a while.

