🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

It’s official: this is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Amsterdam (and the world!)

NewsInternational
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
things-to-do-in-amsterdam-clubs-and-nightlife
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/213453572/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherland-july-2018-colorful.html

The results are in! With the help of 12,000 participants, TimeOut has officially determined the 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world. Anyone who’s anyone will be there. 😎

Where will you have the most fun if you go out? Where is everyone flocking to?

What neighbourhood has the most brand-new openings? What spots have the most “green spaces” that actually let you touch grass and, well, breathe? 🌿

These questions, among other criteria, are what determined the results by TimeOut. Let’s see how well our beloved Dutch capital did…

Amsterdam’s West ranks 9th

Trusty old Amsterdam, with its robust nightlife and highly cultured canals, was a force to be reckoned with. The Venice of the North stole the ninth place on the list thanks to its West Amsterdam neighbourhood.

READ MORE | 9 trendy places to eat in Amsterdam in 2023

But it’s not just the Red Light District and boisterous clubs such as De School — which is one of Europe’s premier nightclubs — that earned West this title.

Food critics and “local experts” commended the area for its museums (including Museum Het Schip) and the many boutiques, hip cafés, and “multicultural eateries” found in streets like De Clercqstraat, Kinkerstraat, and Overtoom.

A diverse set of neighbourhoods

At the very front of the pack was Laureles in Medellín, Colombia — and, let’s face it, no one could compete with its many “parks, tree-lined streets, yoga studios and countless coffee shops” (not the Dutch kind).

READ MORE | Visiting a coffeeshop in Amsterdam: etiquette, tips and tricks for first timers

Curious about the top 10 rankings? See if your home city made it on the list:

RankingNeighbourhood
1Laureles (Medellín, Colombia)
2Smithfield (Dublin, Ireland)
3Carabanchel (Madrid, Spain)
4Havnen (Copenhagen, Denmark)
5Sheung Wan (Hong Kong)
6Brunswick East (Melbourne, Australia)
7Mid-City (New Orleans, USA)
8Isola (Milan, Italy)
9West (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)
10Tomigaya (Tokyo, Japan)

Do you agree with this ranking? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Most wanted Dutch criminal takes a piss, then gets arrested
Next article
Working from home in the Netherlands: the complete guide
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Yikes! Here’s how much the 30% ruling for expats could be cut by in 2024

Considering moving to the Netherlands as a skilled expat? Things are about to change for you. The House of Representatives...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Going to a rehab clinic in the Netherlands: what you should know

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
There are plenty of rehab clinics in the Netherlands to recover from addiction — and often, they're covered by insurance. The Netherlands is known for...

OPINION: Why the Dutch government (really) wants fewer internationals in the Netherlands

Ellen Ranebo - 2
Too much tourism, too much English on trams, and now too many students from abroad? As internationals, sometimes it’s hard not to adopt a...

Yikes! Here’s how much the 30% ruling for expats could be cut by in 2024

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Considering moving to the Netherlands as a skilled expat? Things are about to change for you. The House of Representatives has voted to eventually...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.