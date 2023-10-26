It’s official: this is one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Amsterdam (and the world!)

The results are in! With the help of 12,000 participants, TimeOut has officially determined the 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world. Anyone who’s anyone will be there. 😎

Where will you have the most fun if you go out? Where is everyone flocking to?

What neighbourhood has the most brand-new openings? What spots have the most “green spaces” that actually let you touch grass and, well, breathe? 🌿

These questions, among other criteria, are what determined the results by TimeOut. Let’s see how well our beloved Dutch capital did…

Amsterdam’s West ranks 9th

Trusty old Amsterdam, with its robust nightlife and highly cultured canals, was a force to be reckoned with. The Venice of the North stole the ninth place on the list thanks to its West Amsterdam neighbourhood.

But it’s not just the Red Light District and boisterous clubs such as De School — which is one of Europe’s premier nightclubs — that earned West this title.

Food critics and “local experts” commended the area for its museums (including Museum Het Schip) and the many boutiques, hip cafés, and “multicultural eateries” found in streets like De Clercqstraat, Kinkerstraat, and Overtoom.

A diverse set of neighbourhoods

At the very front of the pack was Laureles in Medellín, Colombia — and, let’s face it, no one could compete with its many “parks, tree-lined streets, yoga studios and countless coffee shops” (not the Dutch kind).

Curious about the top 10 rankings? See if your home city made it on the list:

Ranking Neighbourhood 1 Laureles (Medellín, Colombia) 2 Smithfield (Dublin, Ireland) 3 Carabanchel (Madrid, Spain) 4 Havnen (Copenhagen, Denmark) 5 Sheung Wan (Hong Kong) 6 Brunswick East (Melbourne, Australia) 7 Mid-City (New Orleans, USA) 8 Isola (Milan, Italy) 9 West (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) 10 Tomigaya (Tokyo, Japan)

Do you agree with this ranking? Share your thoughts in the comments below!