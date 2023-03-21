The Netherlands ranks fifth happiest country in the world (and we couldn’t be more proud)

Someone call Pharell Williams because we’re happy! The 2023 World Happiness Report finds that the land of bikes and canals ranks as the fifth happiest country in the world.

Although this might seem obvious during the annual Koningsdag (King’s day) festivities or during the tulip season, we’re proud to see it on paper once again! 🎉

Kings Day in Amsterdam is wild! 😅 get me a boat & a Heineken!! 🇳🇱🛥 pic.twitter.com/esx055Q7ok — Tom Bainbridge (@TomBainbridge91) April 27, 2022

Let’s talk about the World Happiness Report

So how did the Netherlands end up on the podium? The report takes into account a list of measures to evaluate the final ranking of each country’s happiness levels. They look at:

Freedom in making life choices

Social support within communities

Levels of corruption in governments

The physical health of citizens

Generosity within communities

Average living standards (GDP per capita)

The World Happiness Report is compiled every year in the United States based on surveys conducted by the Gallup Institute.

How did other countries do?

Happiness ranking Country 1 Finland 2 Denmark 3 Iceland 4 Israel 5 The Netherlands ✨ 6 Sweden 7 Norway 8 Switzerland 9 Luxembourg 10 New Zealand

Finland ranks as the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row. The Finnish are followed by the Danes and Iceland at the top of the list.

Sadly, Afghanistan and Lebanon are ranked as the two least happy countries in the world in 2023. Both countries’ citizens have experienced civil unrest in the past years.

Powering through the coronavirus pandemic

The scientists compiling the report say that the people of the world have proved “remarkably resilient” throughout the past three years.

Global pandemic aside, they noted that global happiness levels actually haven’t dropped lower than the pre-coronavirus years of 2017 – 2019.

Somehow we’ve made it through the lockdowns, curfews, weekly press conferences, and anxious return to “normal life” with the same level of happiness.

All in all, we can proudly say that the Dutchies are thriving on stroopwafel, boterhammen, and good vibes — and we internationals are happy to join in.

What do you think about this year’s ranking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.