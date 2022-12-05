The Netherlands is officially one of the best countries to work abroad! (Except it’s too damn expensive)

The Netherlands nabs 4th place in the world rankings for working abroad, with 70% of responders raving about its fabulous work-life balance. However…there’s a catch. (Isn’t there always?)

Expat Insider published its rankings of the best destinations for working abroad, and our humble land of cheese and clogs just rocked up to 4th place. IN. THE. WORLD. (Did we mention that part?) 🥳

Hoera, career options and work-life balance are amazing

Those after-work borrels must be working their magic because a whopping 73% of responders are happy with their working hours — 10% higher than the global average.

The Netherlands not only ranked highly in terms of working hours (7th) but also in the local job market (9th) and job security (12th).

Liberal and connected, but public transport could be better

Dutch directness must also work wonders, as responders view the Netherlands favourably regarding political stability (79%) and freedom of expression (78%).

In addition to this, 94% of expats find it easy and safe to get around by bike or on foot.

However, living in a nation of talented cyclists won’t keep auto-enthusiasts from burning rubber, as 88% are happy with the current car infrastructure.

Train cancellations and wait times at Schiphol are enough to strike fear in even the strongest expat. Image: Depositphotos

Unfortunately, the Netherlands falls short in the Travel & Transit category — landing just outside the top 10 at number 11. (We have our good friends, the NS and Schiphol, to thank for that! 🤨)

Healthcare and the housing market were…disappointing

Unsurprisingly, in the Housing subcategory, the Netherlands lands in the bottom five worldwide, at number 49.

About 69% agree that housing is difficult to afford, and 53% think that proper accommodation is just difficult to find (compared with global averages of 43% and 27%, respectively).

Meanwhile, responders were also disappointed by the quality of healthcare (25%, compared to 14% globally) and its lack of affordability (54%).

Yep, you’re preaching to the choir here, housing in the Netherlands can suck.

When it comes to personal finance, the Netherlands fumbles

The Netherlands actually scores below average on the personal finance index, coming in at 32nd place in the rankings.

Over 46% of expats find the cost of living too high (compared to 35% globally), though 77% of them felt that their disposable income was enough to live off.

What do you think of the Netherlands’ scores in the rankings? Tell us all about it in the comments below!