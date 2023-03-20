The Netherlands sees a surge in freelancers (and the government isn’t having it)

We’re all in search of the perfect work-life balance, but office jobs can make that extremely difficult for employees. Enter: freelancing!

Freelancing has absolutely taken off in the Netherlands, with the amount of self-employed people growing to 1.24 million since the start of the coronavirus, reports NU.nl. In fact, it’s an upward trend that shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The rise of freelancing

So, what’s the hype about freelancing?

Well, with benefits ranging from a better balance between work and private life, less work pressure, and higher rates, we aren’t surprised that more people are getting into the world of freelancing. 👩🏼‍💻

Erik Stam, professor of economics at Utrecht University, even reported to NU.nl that the Netherlands is considered a frontrunner when it comes to flex.

He’s definitely not alone in thinking so, as figures from the CBS (the Dutch bureau of statistics) indicate that there has been a huge increase in the number of self-employed professions. This growth is mainly seen in healthcare, closely followed by commercial and technical professions.

Chief economist Peter Hein Van Mullingen told NU.nl that “people with flexible jobs, in particular, decide to become self-employed. They are better able to organise their own time and also earn more.”

Golden times for employees, but not the government

The government, however, is a little less happy about the surge in the number of self-employed people.

Since most freelancers are not insured against work disabilities and get no pension, this makes them a major risk to themselves and the economy.

This is because self-employed people can only fall back on social assistance in the event of a breakdown, and can get into serious financial trouble as a result.

For this reason, the cabinet wants to reduce the number of freelancers.

With the government taking measures to phase out the self-employed deduction, this, in turn, will make freelancing less attractive. However, the rise of freelancing isn’t over yet, as the government’s measures are only taking effect very slowly.

What do you think about the government’s new measures toward freelancing? Tell us in the comments below!