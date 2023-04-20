The NS unveils new high-speed intercity train on Amsterdam-Rotterdam line

Image: NS https://nieuws.ns.nl/nieuwe-ns-intercity-debuteert-tussen-amsterdam-en-rotterdam/

A new version of NS’s Intercity train is here, and she’s quite the looker! Under the name of Intercity New Generation (ICNG), the train welcomed its first passengers on the Amsterdam-Rotterdam line on Wednesday.

The ultimate goal of the new train? To make travellers’ lives a tad bit more pleasant. How? With a fancy new look and high-speed velocity. 🚄

Zoomin’ through the Netherlands in style

So, what does the new Intercity bring to the table? Let’s have a look.

First and foremost, this new train is snel (fast). While the current Intercity travels at 160 kilometres per hour, its new and improved version can reach a speed of up to 200.

READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Besides that, travellers who had the chance to ride the ICNG on Wednesday are especially enthusiastic about the snazzy new interior. “What a wonderful train it is,” one of them tells De Telegraaf.

The new ICNG also provides travellers with more power outlets. Image: NS

Indeed, the train boasts beautiful new seats in NS’s signature blue, with more legroom and more room for luggage.

Both the second and the first class have also been equipped with sleek lounge sofas (perfect for that late-night, slightly-tipsy journey back home 😉).

New intercity interior photo from the first class. We see a lounge sofa and regular seats in red
Doesn’t that look comfortable?! Image: NS

A final test phase

As the president-director of the NS group, Wouter Koolmees, tells De Telegraaf: “We see this as the final test phase that can only be done in the timetable with real travellers. When we are satisfied with everything, we will use more of these fast trains.” 

NS-unveils-new-high-speed-intercity-train-in-the-netherlands-toilet
Doing your business with a view of the Dutch dunes? Hell yeah, says NS. Image: NS

The NS has ordered 99 of the new ICNG, and soon enough, they could be travelling across the country.

To start with, the NS envisions using the new model on the lines connecting Groningen, Leeuwarden and Enschede to Amsterdam, as well as between The Hague and Eindhoven.

Some are also being prepared to ride on the Belgian and German tracks. When exactly this can all happen is unclear.

What do you think about the new NS intercity? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:NS
Need some peace and quiet this Spring? Visit the Japanese Garden in The Hague
7 ways a realtor will sell your Dutch home as fast as possible
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

