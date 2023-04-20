The NS unveils new high-speed intercity train on Amsterdam-Rotterdam line

A new version of NS’s Intercity train is here, and she’s quite the looker! Under the name of Intercity New Generation (ICNG), the train welcomed its first passengers on the Amsterdam-Rotterdam line on Wednesday.

The ultimate goal of the new train? To make travellers’ lives a tad bit more pleasant. How? With a fancy new look and high-speed velocity. 🚄

Zoomin’ through the Netherlands in style

So, what does the new Intercity bring to the table? Let’s have a look.

First and foremost, this new train is snel (fast). While the current Intercity travels at 160 kilometres per hour, its new and improved version can reach a speed of up to 200.

READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Besides that, travellers who had the chance to ride the ICNG on Wednesday are especially enthusiastic about the snazzy new interior. “What a wonderful train it is,” one of them tells De Telegraaf.

The new ICNG also provides travellers with more power outlets. Image: NS

Indeed, the train boasts beautiful new seats in NS’s signature blue, with more legroom and more room for luggage.

Both the second and the first class have also been equipped with sleek lounge sofas (perfect for that late-night, slightly-tipsy journey back home 😉).

Doesn’t that look comfortable?! Image: NS

A final test phase

As the president-director of the NS group, Wouter Koolmees, tells De Telegraaf: “We see this as the final test phase that can only be done in the timetable with real travellers. When we are satisfied with everything, we will use more of these fast trains.”

Doing your business with a view of the Dutch dunes? Hell yeah, says NS. Image: NS

The NS has ordered 99 of the new ICNG, and soon enough, they could be travelling across the country.

To start with, the NS envisions using the new model on the lines connecting Groningen, Leeuwarden and Enschede to Amsterdam, as well as between The Hague and Eindhoven.

Some are also being prepared to ride on the Belgian and German tracks. When exactly this can all happen is unclear.

What do you think about the new NS intercity? Tell us in the comments!