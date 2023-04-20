Purmerend train station cat passes away after being hit by car

Gone but never forgotten: sweet cat, Brammetje, from the train station Purmerend Weidevenne, has passed away.

The four-legged friend, who was the regular face of the NS station for years, was hit by a car on Tuesday evening and sadly died as a result of the collision, reports the NOS.

Not just your regular orange cat

Some cats like to chill by the window, while others like to bask outside in the sun in the garden, and then there was Brammetje. 🐈

Little Bram’s go-to spot, where he was spotted since 2016, was under a metal bench in the Purmerend Weidevenne train station.

While he did have a home, he would only stay with his owner when it got really cold, preferring to spend his days on the NS platform.

Translation: ‘Saw my friend again, it’s been a while. Always a good start to the day!’

He was regularly petted by train passengers who would pass him by and has since then become known as Brammetje De Stationskat (the station cat).

Brammetje quickly turned into a cat superstar, becoming so famous that he had his own Facebook page dedicated to him, and he was frequently photographed.

Brammetje’s life was anything but ordinary. The little fellow was kidnapped twice by strangers, and he was previously hit and abused. It’s no wonder that many people were touched by his story.

A loss for the community

Brammetje’s sudden death was the talk of the day at the station.

“It’s a shock, I thought: it’s not true. He was so cuddly,’ says a train passenger to the broadcasting station, NH Nieuws.

“He has had many adventures. He was a beloved cat, and we will miss him,” says another traveller.

Jongens; wat erg; stationskat Brammetje is aangereden en over de regenboog gegaan. Zo verdrietig!😢 pic.twitter.com/SAQmz4A50H — Cat Bruce (@BruceTheCat036) April 18, 2023

Translation: ‘Boys, how bad: station cat Brammetje was hit by a car and went over the rainbow. So sad! 😢’

With more than 7,000 followers on Brammetje’s Facebook, hundreds of messages of support have poured in as well.

“A lot of strength for everyone who loved Brammetje,” one person wrote. “Rest in peace, little Bram, you will be missed by many,” said another.

To remember him, votes and an initiative to raise money to have a memorial spot or figurine of Brammetje at the station have been requested on Facebook.

This way, Brammetje can forever remain in his favourite spot in the city. ❤️

