English-taught courses at Dutch universities could be slashed in attempt to cut international students

Despite the government’s protests, the Netherlands is being flooded with new international students. So how should universities fend them off — or should they not fend them off at all?

Overcrowded lecture halls, too many papers to grade, and an unsettling lack of student accommodation are some of the main reasons why the House of Representatives voted to reduce the influx of international students back in 2019, de Volkskrant reports.

Not to mention what they called the "anglicisation" of Dutch universities.

Internationals are here to stay

But three and a half years later, did this decision pay off? Heck no.

On the contrary, The Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) is receiving more non-EU student applications than ever.

At the moment, there is a shortage of about 27,000 student rooms. This means rooms that are available have ballooned in rent, with the average being a startling €715 euros per month. 😳

So how would one go about staving off students from abroad? Well, by cutting back on the number of courses taught in English, for a start.

Universities want the “best academic staff” from abroad

The universities themselves, however, aren’t as eager to drive away their international newcomers.

Universities of the Netherlands (UNL) spokesperson Gijs Kooistra highlights the importance of a diverse, multi-cultural environment for all university attendees. Plus, teaching in English “can attract the best academic staff” from overseas.

Even the University of Amsterdam (UvA), which has been trying to halt the “uncontrollable growth” of its student body for years, doesn’t support the idea of lessening the number of English courses.

Don’t forget there are also Dutch students who want to study or learn English while at university, and this wouldn’t bode well for them.

The only part of the country that remains unbothered by this dilemma? The North.

Places like Friesland and Drenthe have plenty of accommodation to spare, and besides, internationalisation would only improve their labour market.

