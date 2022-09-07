Things Dutch people never say (VIDEO INSIDE)

Overall, the Dutch are very decent people. But they have their ways, and there are just some things no Nederlander would ever say. Like, ever.

We know what you’re thinking: aren’t the Dutch known for their directness? Will they not simply speak their mind? But some things are considered to be so unthinkable in Dutch society that they are simply not spoken about. There is no need.

READ MORE | 7 things the Dutch don’t talk about, but should

What are some things Dutch people never say?

For example, you’ll never hear a Dutchie order beer with half foam, welcome unexpected guests, or admit that the Belgians are hilarious. It would go against the very fibre of their being to utter any of these common phrases.

Want to know more? There’s a lot to be learned from this video by Survival Guide to the Dutch. Check it out! 👇🏻

Are there any other things that Dutch people would never say that we’ve missed? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: DutchReview/supplied