Things Dutch people never say (VIDEO INSIDE)

Overall, the Dutch are very decent people. But they have their ways, and there are just some things no Nederlander would ever say. Like, ever.

We know what you’re thinking: aren’t the Dutch known for their directness? Will they not simply speak their mind? But some things are considered to be so unthinkable in Dutch society that they are simply not spoken about. There is no need.

What are some things Dutch people never say?

For example, you’ll never hear a Dutchie order beer with half foam, welcome unexpected guests, or admit that the Belgians are hilarious. It would go against the very fibre of their being to utter any of these common phrases.

Want to know more? There’s a lot to be learned from this video by Survival Guide to the Dutch. Check it out! 👇🏻

Are there any other things that Dutch people would never say that we’ve missed? Tell us in the comments below!

  2. My colleagues ask me why I love visiting the Netherlands, and I’m most likely to tell them that the Dutch tell it like it is. Admirable quality unlike the u.s.a.

  3. This video is so apt. The dutch ppl are not so welcoming to the unexpected visitors, likes ppl to see how they live aka open culture/society, no foam=shit beer etc.

  4. The video could have been bit more specific. Maybe with some explanation in stead of just showing some events which are actually opposite of these. And the last part where the woman was asking to turn up the volume is not so necessary, because anywhere in the world, the neighbors would ask you to turn it down if it disturbs them, not only in the Netherlands.

