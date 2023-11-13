NS ticket prices will NOT increase in 2024 — but it comes at a cost

Hoera! The daunting plan to increase the NS’s travel rates by 2024 has been rightfully abolished…at the expense of international train prices.

Up until Tuesday, people living in the Netherlands were under the impression that come January 2024, the railway company NS’s travel rates would increase by 3.5%.

In fact, traveller interest group Rover warned that ticket prices could rise by 6.5% in 2024, reports the NS. Ouch.

However, last week, our prayers were answered, and the plan was stopped in its tracks. 🚝

Keeping trains attractive

That’s right — to keep travellers’ wallets happy, the House of Representatives voted in favour of having the government allocate €120 million to maintaining current ticket prices.

According to Tjalling Smit from the NS Board of Directors, this budgeting is a welcomed improvement “at a time when many things are becoming more expensive” in the Netherlands.

Goed nieuws: treinkaartjes en abonnementen houden volgend jaar dezelfde prijs als in 2023 dankzij geld dat is vrijgemaakt door het kabinet https://t.co/HVexj9rYM5 — NS online (@NS_online) November 7, 2023

Translation: “Good news: train tickets and season tickets will remain the same price next year as in 2023 thanks to money released by the cabinet.”

But this decision doesn’t just benefit regular train riders.

By keeping prices low, the NS could earn more money in the long run by ensuring that trains continue to be “an attractive choice for travel”.

At what cost?

Even so, there is no such thing as a free lunch. So what’s the catch exactly? 🤔

Well, since the government’s €120 million subsidy will only aid domestic trains, international trains are set to become more expensive.

READ MORE | Why is there a first and second class on trains in the Netherlands?

By January 1, travelling abroad from the Netherlands via train will become 7.85% more expensive, to be exact.

Considering renting an OV bicycle instead of taking the train? Just know that the NS will increase the rate for those too, raising the price from €4.45 to €4.55 per 24 hours. 🚲

If you want to see the whole price list for NS products in the year 2024, you can find that here.

Are you happy about this news? Share your thoughts in the comments below!