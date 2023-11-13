Travelling through Schiphol by train? Prepare for disruptions

NewsTraffic
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
Facade-of-Schiphol-airport-with-man-pushing-long-line-of-baggage-carriages
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/71402347/stock-photo-schiphol.html

It wouldn’t be Schiphol without some kind of disturbance. This time, it’s from November 20 until December 3 due to work being done on the tracks. Again.

Check your travel plans and prepare ahead of time! Trains will run either on an adjusted schedule or not run at all during much of November and some of December. 

The dates in question

First, there will be no Intercity direct between Rotterdam Centraal and Amsterdam Centraal on November 18 and 19, says the NS.

READ MORE | Taking the train between Rotterdam and The Hague? We’ve got some bad news

Second, there will be no trains on December 3 between Leiden Centraal and Schiphol — but there will be express buses to replace these trains.

Platform work

ProRail wants to create a level entry between the train and the platform to make it more accessible for those with difficulty walking.

@aranstravels1 Travelling to Amsterdam? This is a must know travel tip! #amsterdamairport #schipolairport #amsterdamtraveltips #amsterdamtraveltip #amsterdamtravel #traveltips2023 Amsterdam travel tips Amsterdam airport The best way to travel to Schipol Airport Netherlands travel tips Netherlands travel tips and tricks @Schiphol Airport AMS ♬ Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat

While we all hope these works will be done soon, there is some bad news: the NS says the work on Schiphol’s train station is expected to last until 2028.

Now is the time for us all to practice patience. 

What do you think of all these works being done in all these train stations? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
NS ticket prices will NOT increase in 2024 — but it comes at a cost
Next article
Say cheese! These are the latest photos of the Dutch king and queen
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Say cheese! These are the latest photos of the Dutch king and queen

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima had new photos taken for the 10th anniversary of the King’s reign back in September. Anton...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Say cheese! These are the latest photos of the Dutch king and queen

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima had new photos taken for the 10th anniversary of the King’s reign back in September. Anton Corbijn took the photos...

NS ticket prices will NOT increase in 2024 — but it comes at a cost

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Hoera! The daunting plan to increase the NS's travel rates by 2024 has been rightfully abolished...at the expense of international train prices. Up until...

Renting a car in the Netherlands: driving in Amsterdam and beyond

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 1
Amsterdam might be a city of cyclists, but that doesn’t mean you should shy away from driving to, from, or in the Dutch metropole....

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.