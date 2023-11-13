Travelling through Schiphol by train? Prepare for disruptions

It wouldn’t be Schiphol without some kind of disturbance. This time, it’s from November 20 until December 3 due to work being done on the tracks. Again.

Check your travel plans and prepare ahead of time! Trains will run either on an adjusted schedule or not run at all during much of November and some of December.

The dates in question

First, there will be no Intercity direct between Rotterdam Centraal and Amsterdam Centraal on November 18 and 19, says the NS.

READ MORE | Taking the train between Rotterdam and The Hague? We’ve got some bad news

Second, there will be no trains on December 3 between Leiden Centraal and Schiphol — but there will be express buses to replace these trains.

Platform work

ProRail wants to create a level entry between the train and the platform to make it more accessible for those with difficulty walking.

While we all hope these works will be done soon, there is some bad news: the NS says the work on Schiphol’s train station is expected to last until 2028.

Now is the time for us all to practice patience.

What do you think of all these works being done in all these train stations? Tell us in the comments!